Special-Edition Beats Solo 4 Headphones Celebrate 15th Anniversary of Minecraft

Apple's Beats brand has done a number of collaborations over the years with fashion designers, artists, and even Disney, and the latest partnership is with Minecraft for special-edition Beats Solo 4 headphones in recognition of the game's 15th anniversary.



Functionally, these are the same Solo 4 on-ear headphones that debuted several months ago, but they come in a unique Minecraft-themed design with the Minecraft text logo on the top of the headband and neon green Minecraft pixelated patterns and accents across the remainder of the band and the outside of the ear cups. Even the iconic Beats "b" logo button for controlling media is in neon green, and there's a hidden neon green creeper on the inside of the headband.



Minecraft branding extends to the case for the Solo 4 headphones, with the Beats logo and raised Minecraft pixelated patterns in neon green on the front panel. As with the standard versions of the Solo 4 headphones, the nylon case zips open to allow the folded headphones to slide in, and there are small pockets inside for the included USB-C to USB-C and 3.5mm to 3.5mm cables.



With the purchase of the Beats x Minecraft Special Edition Solo 4 headphones, customers will also receive a unique code that can be redeemed for an in-game headphone character creator item in Minecraft.



As a refresher, the Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones support Bluetooth, wired USB-C, and wired 3.5mm connections, as well as support for Personalized Spatial Audio. They offer up to 50 hours of battery life when connected via Bluetooth, and a Fast Fuel charge gives you up to five hours of playback with just ten minutes of charging. There's no active noise cancelation included, but the on-ear design does help to block out a decent amount of ambient sound.

A proprietary Beats chip platform offers tight integration for both iOS and Android users, including support for one-touch pairing, automatic setup across devices via iCloud or Google, and support for Apple's Find My and Android's ‌Find My‌ Device services. iOS users also get access to always-on "Hey Siri" functionality and support for Audio Sharing.

As part of the Beats x Minecraft collaboration, there's a new promotional animated short film featuring "Wake Up," the latest track from Imagine Dragons, and Minecraft content creator TinaKitten is curating a Spatial Audio playlist on Apple Music . Finally, Apple will be holding a special Today at Apple session at Apple Fifth Avenue in New York City on July 18 at 6:30 p.m. where TinaKitten and ‌Apple Music‌ Radio host Travis Mills will discuss the power of creativity, self-expression, and connection.

The Beats x Minecraft Special Edition Solo 4 headphones are priced at $199.99 in the United States and £199.99 in the United Kingdom. They will be available this Thursday, July 18, on Apple's website, EE's website in the UK, and Target's website. Select Apple Store locations in the US and EE stores in the UK will also carry them.