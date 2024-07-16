Amazon Prime Day: 10th Gen iPad Drops to Record Low $274.99 Price

Amazon has introduced a new record low price on the 10th generation iPad for Prime Day. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $274.99 when you clip an on-page coupon, down from $349.00.

The iPad is available in two colors at this new all-time low price, and about $2-$5 higher in the remaining two colors. All deals in this sale will require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

