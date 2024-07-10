Easily Switch From Google Photos to iCloud Photos With This New Tool

Google today released a tool that allows you to transfer photos and videos from Google Photos to iCloud Photos, complete with albums and descriptions.



Apple released an equivalent tool for moving from iCloud Photos to Google Photos three years ago, so this was a reciprocal move by Google. The companies released the tools as part of the Data Transfer Initiative, which is focused on ensuring that customers can download their data from one online service and upload it to another.

Google's tool merely creates a copy of your photos and videos for another service. The original photos and videos will remain in your Google Photos account following the transfer process, unless they are manually deleted afterwards.

More details can be found in the Google and Apple support documents for each tool, and on the Data Transfer Initiative blog.