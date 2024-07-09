Apple Teases Severance Season 2

by

Fans of popular Apple TV+ series Severance have been waiting for news about the second season of the show, and it looks like Apple will soon deliver.

Severance Apple TV Plus Banner
A teaser for the new season was shared on social media today, featuring a dim hallway with a red blinking light. The blinking light is Morse code that appears to translate to "tomorrow." Severance cast members including Adam Scott have also been teasing an upcoming announcement, so all signs point to an imminent news release about the series two premiere date.


Season two finished filming in April, so it is unlikely that the show is ready to debut tomorrow. Apple is probably teasing the first trailer for season two and a possible launch date announcement.

With its mysterious work environment and workers that agree to separate "innie" and "outie" personas, Severance has become one of the most discussed ‌Apple TV+‌ shows.

