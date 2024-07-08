Walmart Selling MacBook Air With M1 Chip for $649 Starting Today

by

Starting today, select Walmart stores in the U.S. and Walmart.com will be selling the MacBook Air with the M1 chip at a bargain $649 price.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature
Walmart+ members have early access to the deal as of 12 p.m. Eastern Time today, and it will be available to all Walmart customers starting at 6 p.m. Eastern Time today.

Walmart first began selling the MacBook Air with the M1 chip for $699 in March, marking the first time the retailer ever sold Macs directly. Now, it is available for an even lower $649 heading into the back-to-school shopping season. It is unclear how long the deal will last.

Apple first released the MacBook Air with the M1 chip in November 2020, as one of the first Macs with an Apple silicon chip instead of an Intel processor. The configuration being sold for $649 includes the M1 chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM/unified memory, with Gold, Silver, and Space Gray color options available. Walmart's product listing says the MacBook Air is in brand new condition, so this is not a used/refurbished model.

Apple discontinued the MacBook Air with the M1 chip earlier this year, following the launch of new MacBook Air models with the M3 chip. Prior to being discontinued, the model with the M1 chip was being sold for a starting price of $999 brand new.

While this model of the MacBook Air is now over three and a half years old, it is still a very capable machine for many average day-to-day tasks. However, it has an older design and has fewer remaining years of macOS compatibility than the latest MacBook Air models, so those aspects should be factored into your purchasing decision.

Top Rated Comments

neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
5 hours ago at 09:47 am

This would’ve been a deal 2 years ago.
It's a deal now (and you are correct that 2 years ago a new M1 MacBook Air would have been a deal too).

What's a equality good or better new laptop (battery life, CPU performance, GPU performance, screen quality, trackpad quality, speaker quality, fanless [or even with a fan], etc.) that's priced under $700?
Score: 24 Votes (Like | Disagree)
du57in Avatar
du57in
5 hours ago at 09:49 am
Writing this comment from an M1 Air (with 16GB of RAM) and I cannot imagine replacing this unless for fun any time in the next several years.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maruyama Avatar
maruyama
5 hours ago at 09:55 am

It's a deal now. What's a better computer (battery life, speed, screen quality, trackpad quality, speaker quality, fanless [or even with a fan], etc.) that's priced similarly?
Seriously. The difference in quality (and just general quality-of-life) between a $649 Acer and an M1 MBA is going to be astronomical. I mean, forget even the build quality for a moment; just think of the crapware that's going to come preinstalled on that Acer...
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Student of Life Avatar
Student of Life
5 hours ago at 09:52 am
Honestly this is a great deal, better than the 599 iPad Pro 11in M2.

This computer will last a while.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
name99 Avatar
name99
5 hours ago at 10:07 am

There are going to be firesales of 8GB Mac devices.
I called it.

The newest developer platform from Apple won’t even RUN ON 8GB of ram.

Apple has been saying 8GB is the new 16GB.

Well I can’t even begin to use the newest tools from Apple because they simply will not run on 8GB.
And you think the median Apple customer runs a Developer Platform? And even knows what XCode is?

Always amazes me how, apparently intelligent individuals, can still think the economic life of a Trillion$ company revolves around their particular desires and needs.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
5 hours ago at 09:49 am
It's a reasonable price if you're getting it for a kid for school. Of course, there are cheaper PC options, but if you insist on getting a MacBook.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments