Walmart Selling MacBook Air With M1 Chip for $649 Starting Today

Starting today, select Walmart stores in the U.S. and Walmart.com will be selling the MacBook Air with the M1 chip at a bargain $649 price.



Walmart+ members have early access to the deal as of 12 p.m. Eastern Time today, and it will be available to all Walmart customers starting at 6 p.m. Eastern Time today.

Walmart first began selling the MacBook Air with the M1 chip for $699 in March, marking the first time the retailer ever sold Macs directly. Now, it is available for an even lower $649 heading into the back-to-school shopping season. It is unclear how long the deal will last.

Apple first released the MacBook Air with the M1 chip in November 2020, as one of the first Macs with an Apple silicon chip instead of an Intel processor. The configuration being sold for $649 includes the M1 chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM/unified memory, with Gold, Silver, and Space Gray color options available. Walmart's product listing says the MacBook Air is in brand new condition, so this is not a used/refurbished model.

Apple discontinued the MacBook Air with the M1 chip earlier this year, following the launch of new MacBook Air models with the M3 chip. Prior to being discontinued, the model with the M1 chip was being sold for a starting price of $999 brand new.

While this model of the MacBook Air is now over three and a half years old, it is still a very capable machine for many average day-to-day tasks. However, it has an older design and has fewer remaining years of macOS compatibility than the latest MacBook Air models, so those aspects should be factored into your purchasing decision.