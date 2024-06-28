MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 15 Pro From GRID Studio

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 256GB iPhone 15 Pro. GRID Studio is well known for transforming old, discarded Apple devices into displayable artwork.



GRID Studio deconstructs Apple devices and artfully arranges the components underneath a glass frame. Each part is labeled and accompanied by relevant historical details. GRID Studio's most iconic piece is the GRID 1, priced at $400.

The GRID 1 features the original Apple iPhone from 2007, highlighting the parts that made up an important part of Apple's history. The iconic original ‌‌iPhone‌‌ casing is positioned next to the power button, headphone socket, speaker, logic board, ear piece, and other components, and this is before the days where Apple started making its own chips so there are some unique components to see.



iPod fans will be interested in the $120 GRID iPod Photo, which originally came out in 2004, and was the first iPod featuring a color display. It has the same classic click wheel design, but with a 220x176 LCD display. This model is a fun part of Apple's past because it was the first iPod that really supported storing and showing off photos.



Most of GRID Studio's pieces are designed to be hung on the wall, but there are also a selection of products that can be displayed on a shelf or tabletop. The $99 GRID 3GS Wooden Tabletop Frame has an attractive wood backing and acrylic cover that can be hung on the wall or displayed upright on a table with a support rod.



The ‌iPhone‌ 3GS followed the ‌iPhone‌ 3G, and that "S" was meant to represent speed. It had a processor that was twice as fast, and was Apple's first foray into really focusing on blazing fast performance. The GRID 3GS features the classic pre-iPhone 4 design, and it looks great in the wooden frame.

GRID Studio is hosting a summer sale that will last until July 17, and various GRID pieces are available at up to 50 percent off.

We have one 256GB ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ to give away to a MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (June 28) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 5. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after July 5 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.