'Antstream Arcade' App With Over 1,300 Retro Games Launching on iPhone and iPad Next Week

by

Antstream Arcade has announced that its cloud-based game streaming service will be available on the iPhone and iPad starting Thursday, June 27. The app will provide subscribers with access to over 1,300 licensed games from a variety of retro consoles, including the Commodore 64, Amiga, Atari 2600, Atari 7800, SEGA Genesis, and more.

Antstream Arcade iPhone and Controller Feature
Earlier this year, Apple updated its guidelines to permit game streaming apps in the App Store worldwide, allowing for a selection of games to be offered within a single app. These services, such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce NOW, were previously only accessible via the web on the iPhone and iPad. Antstream Arcade is set to become the first popular service of its kind to take advantage of the rule change.

The primary benefit of Antstream Arcade compared to emulators is that you do not need to provide your own games downloaded from the internet, but this will come at a cost. According to MacStories, the service will cost $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year, following limited-time $3.99 per month or $29.99 per year pricing at launch. In addition, Antstream Arcade requires a Wi-Fi or cellular connection to stream games, and the service offers only a handful of games for consoles like the NES, SNES, Game Boy, and PS1.

Antstream Arcade is already available on platforms such as Android, Windows, and Xbox.

Top Rated Comments

AppleTO Avatar
AppleTO
38 minutes ago at 09:22 am

OpenEmu > all, Delta for iPhone is also great, we just need the iPad version. Just lime many others, I will pass on a subscription model for something I can get free on the internet.
I mean... this is actually legal...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Baron Thompson Avatar
Baron Thompson
41 minutes ago at 09:19 am
No Apple TV version? Shame
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unregistered 4U Avatar
Unregistered 4U
33 minutes ago at 09:27 am
The Internet: Sure, you have Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding now, but, dang, how old are those games?
Also The Internet: COOL! Super Old Games!! :)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CapitalIdea Avatar
CapitalIdea
33 minutes ago at 09:28 am

Can we please not do this ... again ... as in every single thread where emulators are mentioned?

Emulators are legal
But the roms needed for Delta are not. Not sure why you think we should go out of our way not to mention that stealing is, in fact, stealing.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eqquito Avatar
eqquito
1 hour ago at 08:57 am
OpenEmu > all, Delta for iPhone is also great, we just need the iPad version. Just lime many others, I will pass on a subscription model for something I can get free on the internet.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
36 minutes ago at 09:24 am

I mean... this is actually legal...
Can we please not do this ... again ... as in every single thread where emulators are mentioned?

Emulators are legal
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments