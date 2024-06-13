First Look at Messages via Satellite in iOS 18

by

Apple has been gradually expanding its suite of satellite connectivity features for iPhone, and iOS 18 brings a significant new one in the form of Messages via satellite. The feature allows users to send and receive iMessages and SMS texts, including emoji and Tapbacks, while out of range of cellular and Wi-Fi networks.


CNET met up with Apple's senior director of platform product marketing, Kurt Knight, this week for an early first look at how the feature works, while iJustine offered a similar walkthrough of it.

When your phone detects it's out of range of terrestrial networks, you'll get a pop-up alert that offers quick access to all of the available satellite-enabled services including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Find My, and now Messages.

Messages via satellite can also be accessed directly from the Messages app when off the terrestrial grid, with iOS popping up a card to help you point your ‌iPhone‌ toward an available satellite. From there, it works just as a normal Messages conversation does, and you're able to send and receive messages, emoji, and Tapbacks. Conversation messages sent via iMessage are also end-to-end encrypted when sent via satellite.


iMessages can be sent freely back and forth via satellite, but there are limitations on SMS due to the volume of promotional and automated messages that come through that protocol. Your emergency contacts and specified family members will be able to contact you via SMS at any time, but for all other contacts, you will need to send the first SMS message via satellite, which will then allow them to respond for a period of time.

Notably, despite Rich Communication Services (RCS) support coming in ‌iOS 18‌ later this year, Messages via satellite will not initially work with ‌RCS‌. Knight says the ‌RCS‌ protocol has not yet been optimized to a small enough size to work over a satellite connection, at least as far as Apple is concerned.

As with Apple's other satellite services, Messages via satellite will launch initially only in the United States with ‌iOS 18‌ before later expanding to other countries. Apple's satellite services work on iPhone 14 and later, and while Apple has indicated it will eventually charge for satellite services, it continues to offer them without charge for the time being.

Related Roundup: iOS 18
Tags: Satellite, Messages
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18

Popular Stories

iOS 18 Mock iPhone 16 Feature Gray

Revealed: iOS 18 Works With These iPhone Models

Monday June 10, 2024 3:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 will be compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS updates. iOS 18 will be compatible with the iPhone XR, and hence also the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models with the same A12 Bionic chip, but older iPhone models will miss out. Here is the full...
Read Full Article82 comments
ios 18 tile summary

Apple Announces iOS 18 With New Customization Features, Redesigned Photos App, and More

Monday June 10, 2024 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 18, the next major update to the operating system for the iPhone, with new customization features, a redesigned Photos app, and more. iOS 18 features new customization tools for the Home Screen. App icons now feature Dark Mode and users can tint them with a color to create a unique look. Apps can also now be placed anywhere on the Home Screen freely. The Control...
Read Full Article176 comments
WWDC24 Live Coverage Article

WWDC 2024 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 18, Apple's AI Push, and More

Monday June 10, 2024 9:20 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors is on hand for the event and we'll be sharing details and our thoughts throughout the day. We're expecting to see a number of software-related announcements with a focus on Apple's efforts to infuse AI throughout its operating systems and apps....
Read Full Article1391 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

Massive iPhone Upgrade Coming This Week But These Devices Will Miss Out

Sunday June 9, 2024 1:25 pm PDT by
Apple is planning a major AI overhaul in iOS 18, with a feature set it is referring to as "Apple Intelligence." However, these new features will not work on older iPhones, even if they do appear on the new operating system's device compatibility list. Apple's initial AI roadmap for iOS 18 is said to come in two parts: Basic AI features that will be processed on-device, and more advanced...
Read Full Article245 comments
ios 18 button bulge

iOS 18 Adds Pop-Out Bezel Animation When Pressing iPhone Buttons

Tuesday June 11, 2024 10:40 am PDT by
iOS 18 includes a small but interesting change for the buttons on the iPhone, adding more of a visual element when changing volume, activating the Action button, or locking the screen. When you press an iPhone button in iOS 18, the display bezel bulges outward slightly. This feature is available for the volume buttons, Action button and the power button, and it will also likely be used for...
Read Full Article97 comments
Next Gen CarPlay WWDC24 1

Apple Provides Updated Look at Next-Generation CarPlay at WWDC 2024

Monday June 10, 2024 7:11 pm PDT by
Apple today shared a few WWDC 2024 coding sessions related to its upcoming next-generation CarPlay system ahead of its launch later this year. The sessions include lots of updated next-generation CarPlay images, with one revealing new Vehicle, Media, and Climate apps in action for the first time. MacRumors previously discovered evidence of these apps in the iOS 17.4 beta. Next-generation...
Read Full Article82 comments
iPad Air 5

New: iPadOS 18 Drops Support for These iPad Models

Monday June 10, 2024 4:16 am PDT by
iPadOS 18 will drop support for iPad models equipped with the A10X Fusion chip, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS and iPadOS updates. In other words, iPadOS 18 will drop support for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Support for the sixth-generation iPad, which uses the...
Read Full Article94 comments

Top Rated Comments

vertsix Avatar
vertsix
16 minutes ago at 11:45 am
Incredibly underrated feature that very few are discussing!

Smartphones are fundamentally communication tools. Satellite connectivity brings an entire new avenue of communication to the conventional mobile phone, exponentially increasing coverage and a new way to communicate in emergencies that were never before possible.

EVERY phone needs this.

Dare I say, the biggest new fundamental feature to a smartphone since they added usable mobile data over 15 years ago.

(Yes I am aware satellite phones and beacons have existed for many years. But they are discrete devices separate to the conventional mobile phone which everyone has now. The most useful tool is the one you have with you, always.)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jrlcopy Avatar
jrlcopy
20 minutes ago at 11:40 am

And how much dors Apple pay satellite operators?
So far, $252 million, https://spacenews.com/apple-loans-globalstar-252-million-for-satellite-enabled-iphones/
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WildCowboy Avatar
WildCowboy
20 minutes ago at 11:41 am
Apple invested $450 million partnering with Globalstar to set up the initial system, probably more since then.

https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2022/11/emergency-sos-via-satellite-made-possible-by-450m-apple-investment/
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments