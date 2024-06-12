Tim Cook Discusses Apple Intelligence and More in Videos With iJustine, MKBHD, and Others

by

Following the WWDC keynote on Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook discussed Apple Intelligence and more with popular tech content creators Justine Ezarik (iJustine), Marques Brownlee (MKBHD), and Safwan AhmedMia (SuperSaf). The videos are now on YouTube.

Tim Cook WWDC 2024
Cook touched on how Apple Intelligence features are designed to improve the lives of customers, with strong privacy safeguards in place.

Apple Intelligence will allow users to summarize text, create custom emoji and images, receive priority notifications, and more. Siri is also getting smarter with Apple Intelligence, with richer language understanding and more per-app controls. These features will require an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, or a Mac or iPad with an M1 chip or newer.

Apple Intelligence will be available when iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia are released later this year, but the features will have a beta label at launch. Developers will be able to start testing the features on the iOS 18 beta later this summer.




Cook also discussed Apple Intelligence with The Washington Post's Josh Tyrangiel, with that interview shared in written form.

Tags: Tim Cook, Apple Intelligence

Popular Stories

iOS 18 Mock iPhone 16 Feature Gray

Revealed: iOS 18 Works With These iPhone Models

Monday June 10, 2024 3:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 will be compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS updates. iOS 18 will be compatible with the iPhone XR, and hence also the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models with the same A12 Bionic chip, but older iPhone models will miss out. Here is the full...
Read Full Article81 comments
ios 18 tile summary

Apple Announces iOS 18 With New Customization Features, Redesigned Photos App, and More

Monday June 10, 2024 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 18, the next major update to the operating system for the iPhone, with new customization features, a redesigned Photos app, and more. iOS 18 features new customization tools for the Home Screen. App icons now feature Dark Mode and users can tint them with a color to create a unique look. Apps can also now be placed anywhere on the Home Screen freely. The Control...
Read Full Article170 comments
WWDC24 Live Coverage Article

WWDC 2024 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 18, Apple's AI Push, and More

Monday June 10, 2024 9:20 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors is on hand for the event and we'll be sharing details and our thoughts throughout the day. We're expecting to see a number of software-related announcements with a focus on Apple's efforts to infuse AI throughout its operating systems and apps....
Read Full Article1390 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

Massive iPhone Upgrade Coming This Week But These Devices Will Miss Out

Sunday June 9, 2024 1:25 pm PDT by
Apple is planning a major AI overhaul in iOS 18, with a feature set it is referring to as "Apple Intelligence." However, these new features will not work on older iPhones, even if they do appear on the new operating system's device compatibility list. Apple's initial AI roadmap for iOS 18 is said to come in two parts: Basic AI features that will be processed on-device, and more advanced...
Read Full Article245 comments
m3 macbook air purple

Amazon Introduces Record Low Prices on Every M3 MacBook Air

Sunday June 9, 2024 7:57 am PDT by
On Friday we tracked new all-time low prices on the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, and today Amazon has expanded this sale with record low prices on the 15-inch models as well. Thanks to these additional deals, every single model of the M3 MacBook Air is now available at an all-time low price. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Read Full Article34 comments
Next Gen CarPlay WWDC24 1

Apple Provides Updated Look at Next-Generation CarPlay at WWDC 2024

Monday June 10, 2024 7:11 pm PDT by
Apple today shared a few WWDC 2024 coding sessions related to its upcoming next-generation CarPlay system ahead of its launch later this year. The sessions include lots of updated next-generation CarPlay images, with one revealing new Vehicle, Media, and Climate apps in action for the first time. MacRumors previously discovered evidence of these apps in the iOS 17.4 beta. Next-generation...
Read Full Article67 comments

Top Rated Comments

JPack Avatar
JPack
27 minutes ago at 09:26 am
What a waste to talk with Justine. Tim should have spent time with Anandtech or Geekerwan.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sevendaymelee Avatar
Sevendaymelee
27 minutes ago at 09:26 am
The ego to call it Apple Intelligence...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheBeverage Avatar
TheBeverage
22 minutes ago at 09:32 am
Great way to appear to be out there for interviews without actually having to answer a single meaningful question…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThaGoochiestMane Avatar
ThaGoochiestMane
17 minutes ago at 09:36 am

I was never a fan of iJustine because she could never give critical feedback towards Apple but happy to see where that's landed her.
That's probably one of the reasons Tim chose these specific [S]interviewers[/S] reviewers... To me, this is effectively "access journalism" but with the people who review his company's products.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fel10 Avatar
fel10
9 minutes ago at 09:44 am
IJustine is a serious journalist now?



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Butler Trumpet Avatar
Butler Trumpet
6 minutes ago at 09:48 am

What a waste to talk with Justine. Tim should have spent time with Anandtech or Geekerwan.
Justine has 7 million subscribers on YouTube. Anandtech and Geekrwan have less than 300k combined. Talking to Justine makes a whole lot of sense.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments