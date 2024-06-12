Tim Cook Discusses Apple Intelligence and More in Videos With iJustine, MKBHD, and Others
Following the WWDC keynote on Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook discussed Apple Intelligence and more with popular tech content creators Justine Ezarik (iJustine), Marques Brownlee (MKBHD), and Safwan AhmedMia (SuperSaf). The videos are now on YouTube.
Cook touched on how Apple Intelligence features are designed to improve the lives of customers, with strong privacy safeguards in place.
Apple Intelligence will allow users to summarize text, create custom emoji and images, receive priority notifications, and more. Siri is also getting smarter with Apple Intelligence, with richer language understanding and more per-app controls. These features will require an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, or a Mac or iPad with an M1 chip or newer.
Apple Intelligence will be available when iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia are released later this year, but the features will have a beta label at launch. Developers will be able to start testing the features on the iOS 18 beta later this summer.
Cook also discussed Apple Intelligence with The Washington Post's Josh Tyrangiel
, with that interview shared in written form.
