Apple's Stock Price Reaches All-Time High After WWDC Announcements
Apple's stock price has crossed the $200 mark and reached a new all-time high in intraday trading, one day after the company unveiled its Apple Intelligence suite of AI features coming with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia.
Apple's stock price has split five times since the company went public, including on a 4-for-1 basis in 2020 most recently. This effectively means that Apple's stock price would be over $45,000 today if it had never been split.
Generative AI has been a hot topic ever since ChatGPT debuted in 2022, and investors had been waiting for Apple to unveil its own plans for the technology.
Nvidia briefly surpassed Apple to become the world's second most valuable company last week, amid strong demand for its AI server chips, but Apple has now regained second place with a $3.1 trillion market cap as of writing. Apple now trails only Microsoft, which has a nearly $3.2 trillion market cap as of writing.
Apple Intelligence features are not included in the first developer betas of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, but they will be available this summer. Even when the features launch to the public later this year, they will still have a beta label. Read our coverage of the Apple Intelligence announcement to learn more about the new capabilities.
