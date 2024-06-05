Apple Becomes $3 Trillion Company Again, But Nvidia Steals the Moment

by

Fans of large numbers will be happy to know that Apple became a $3 trillion company again today based on market cap, which is the total value of all of the company's outstanding shares. However, chipmaker Nvidia stole the moment.

Apple vs Nvidia
Nvidia not only crossed the $3 trillion mark today for the first time ever, but it overtook Apple to become the world's second most valuable company as of market close today, trailing only Microsoft. Nvidia's stock price has more than tripled over the past year amid strong demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) server chips.

Apple became the world's first $3 trillion company in January 2022, and it has recrossed that mark several times since then. However, this is the first time that Apple has dropped to be the world's third most valuable company since 2019.

Apple is expected to unveil its own AI strategy during its WWDC keynote next week, with iOS 18 rumored to feature a smarter version of Siri powered by a large language model (LLM) and many other new AI features. Apple has also reportedly partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT on the iPhone, but the exact implementation remains to be seen.

AAPL closed at $195.87 today, down from a 52-week high of $199.62.

Tags: AAPL, Nvidia

Popular Stories

ATT Banner

Some AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Customers Report Issues With Calls [Update: Fixed]

Tuesday June 4, 2024 10:51 am PDT by
There appears to be an outage with at least one U.S. cellular carrier, with customers unable to place or receive calls. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers have been complaining about the issue on social networks, and there are also reports of outages on the Down Detector website. According to a statement from AT&T, the outage is affecting calls between carriers in the United States. All...
Read Full Article42 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Gurman: No Hardware at WWDC, Next Apple TV No Longer Coming Soon

Sunday June 2, 2024 6:59 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman does not expect Apple to announce any new hardware during its WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10. "There's no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC, unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don't expect that)," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. Notably, Gurman now says a new Apple TV model "isn't imminent," despite...
Read Full Article278 comments
maxresdefault

Sonos Ace Headphones vs. AirPods Max

Monday June 3, 2024 6:01 am PDT by
Sonos in May decided to get into the headphone market with the launch of the Sonos Ace headphones. The $449 Sonos Ace headphones have some enticing design elements and features you won't see in Apple's headphones, so we thought we'd compare them to the $549 AirPods Max to see which is ultimately better. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In terms of design, both the...
Read Full Article78 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

iOS 18: These iPhones Likely Won't Support Some AI Features

Tuesday June 4, 2024 5:04 am PDT by
Apple is planning a major AI overhaul in iOS 18, but some new features are unlikely to work on older iPhones, even if they do appear on the new operating system's device compatibility list. Apple's initial AI roadmap for iOS 18 is said to come in two parts: Basic AI features that will be processed on-device, and more advanced capabilities that will require communication with Apple's servers. ...
Read Full Article231 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Front Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Could Break Record for Thinnest Bezels on a Smartphone

Monday June 3, 2024 2:23 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will have the thinnest bezels of any smartphone, beating the screen border thinness of even its latest iPhone 15 Pro devices. That's according to the leaker known as "Ice Universe," who has divulged accurate information about Apple's plans in the past. According to multiple sources, despite minimal design changes, both iPhone 16 Pro models will increase...
Read Full Article141 comments

Top Rated Comments

ZeroInspo Avatar
ZeroInspo
16 minutes ago at 01:45 pm

Looks like I should buy some Nvidia stock.
Ah yes, buy high sell low, classic and solid investment strategy.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cjsuk Avatar
cjsuk
20 minutes ago at 01:41 pm
NVidia will tank shortly and the industry will be normalised. Watch what happens over the whole AI industry fall out. The big investors are starting to move out already because they rode the gains. Now regulation, non-delivery and over-promise is going to kick in. This is the standard maturity curve for a new technology, the Gartner Hype Cycle



We are right at supplier proliferation.

We've done the whole "AI" thing a couple of times before and it was a bust before. It just has money and tech companies behind it this time.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Gasu E. Avatar
Gasu E.
15 minutes ago at 01:45 pm

Nvidia is one of the few times I can think of where the hardware component maker outpaces the software end user applications in profitability. It's been a meteoric rise. Kudos to Huang for seeing the opportunity presented by AI and seizing it early.
That was pretty much the case in the earliest history of computing. Hardly anyone thought software could be sold-- the conventional wisdom was that software was something that had to be bundled with the hardware. But software was relatively primitive at the time, and it wasn't until "commodity" hardware-- the PC-- came into being that software profitability took off. I think what we are seeing now is that AI software is so primitive that it's really hard to foresee the profit potential. If someone ever comes up with a killer, high value, mass market application, beyond "spreading misinformation", then that would eventually reverse things.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mdriftmeyer Avatar
mdriftmeyer
9 minutes ago at 01:51 pm

Nvidia is the future of AI and Robots!
No it's not. It's got heavy competition with AMD who has a far deeper and broader IP offering line up. This run up with Nvidia will be short lived.

Several short positions have been already placed on the stock $350/share lower than current pricing.

As TSMC ramps up the MI300 series including the very soon 325 and later 350 early 2025 along side the 300A and 300X all of which offer better cost benefits and are fueling the largest supercomputers on the planet Nvidia will drop hard.

Its position is unsustainable.

Tesla will soon be lucky to be a $300 billion stock once touted to be $2 trillion and beyond.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
29 minutes ago at 01:32 pm
It’s hard to believe, but it has finally happened!

I currently have 4 shares of Nvidia and I bought them a while ago so I’m definitely happy with my investment so far

Nvidia is a great company and it won’t be long before Nvidia surpasses Microsoft as the largest company in the US by market capitalization
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Analog Kid Avatar
Analog Kid
28 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
Nvidia is one of the few times I can think of where the hardware component maker outpaces the software end user applications in profitability. It's been a meteoric rise. Kudos to Huang for seeing the opportunity presented by AI and seizing it early.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments