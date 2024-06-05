Apple Becomes $3 Trillion Company Again, But Nvidia Steals the Moment

Fans of large numbers will be happy to know that Apple became a $3 trillion company again today based on market cap, which is the total value of all of the company's outstanding shares. However, chipmaker Nvidia stole the moment.



Nvidia not only crossed the $3 trillion mark today for the first time ever, but it overtook Apple to become the world's second most valuable company as of market close today, trailing only Microsoft. Nvidia's stock price has more than tripled over the past year amid strong demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) server chips.

Apple became the world's first $3 trillion company in January 2022, and it has recrossed that mark several times since then. However, this is the first time that Apple has dropped to be the world's third most valuable company since 2019.

Apple is expected to unveil its own AI strategy during its WWDC keynote next week, with iOS 18 rumored to feature a smarter version of Siri powered by a large language model (LLM) and many other new AI features. Apple has also reportedly partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT on the iPhone, but the exact implementation remains to be seen.

AAPL closed at $195.87 today, down from a 52-week high of $199.62.