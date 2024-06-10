watchOS 11 Allegedly Drops Support for Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and Original SE

While rumors suggest that iOS 18, macOS 15, and tvOS 18 will largely be compatible with the same iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV models as the current versions of each platform are, it could be a much different story for watchOS 11.

apple watch series 4
In a post on social media platform X today, a proven leaker claimed that watchOS 11 will drop support for the Apple Watch Series 4 from 2018, Apple Watch Series 5 from 2019, and first-generation Apple Watch SE from 2020. The update would be compatible with all other models, including the Apple Watch Series 6 and beyond.

Even though the Series 5 has an S5 chip, it has the same processor as the S4 chip in the Series 4, so it would not be too surprising if Apple dropped support for these models simultaneously. Key changes with the Series 5 compared to the Series 4 included an always-on display option, increased storage, and a compass.

The leaker who revealed this information has a private account on X, so we have elected not to share its name or link to it, but they have shared accurate compatibility information and build numbers for Apple's software updates in the past.

We'll find out official watchOS compatibility details during the WWDC keynote in just a few hours.

Top Rated Comments

vertsix Avatar
vertsix
53 minutes ago at 08:08 am
So does this mean that Apple will drop S6, S7, and S8-based watches in one get go in the future? They're all based on the A13's E-cores. This would be abhorrent.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
57 minutes ago at 08:04 am
My Ceramic Series 5 will be devastated. Although it struggles mightily WatchOS 10 anyway.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheNewLou Avatar
TheNewLou
43 minutes ago at 08:18 am

Doubt SE 2020 too soon
This would be Planned Obsolescence Pro tactics
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
51 minutes ago at 08:09 am

I'm still happy with my Series 4 so it's disappointing, but not unexpected to me.
They're trying to make you get a new one.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
53 minutes ago at 08:08 am
I care so little about the watch nowadays, I just had to google to remind myself which one I have ? Series 6 apparently so phew
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brofkand Avatar
brofkand
53 minutes ago at 08:08 am
I thought the Series 5-8 all had the same SIP.

I sold mine anyway, it was just one more thing to keep charged every night even though I really didn't use it for anything except to tell time and as a pedometer. I like my fitbit better. I charge it once every other week or so.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments