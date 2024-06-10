watchOS 11 Allegedly Drops Support for Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and Original SE

While rumors suggest that iOS 18, macOS 15, and tvOS 18 will largely be compatible with the same iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV models as the current versions of each platform are, it could be a much different story for watchOS 11.



In a post on social media platform X today, a proven leaker claimed that watchOS 11 will drop support for the Apple Watch Series 4 from 2018, Apple Watch Series 5 from 2019, and first-generation Apple Watch SE from 2020. The update would be compatible with all other models, including the Apple Watch Series 6 and beyond.

Even though the Series 5 has an S5 chip, it has the same processor as the S4 chip in the Series 4, so it would not be too surprising if Apple dropped support for these models simultaneously. Key changes with the Series 5 compared to the Series 4 included an always-on display option, increased storage, and a compass.

The leaker who revealed this information has a private account on X, so we have elected not to share its name or link to it, but they have shared accurate compatibility information and build numbers for Apple's software updates in the past.

We'll find out official watchOS compatibility details during the WWDC keynote in just a few hours.