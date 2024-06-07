Rumor: iOS 18's Revamped Control Center Will Allow for Multiple Pages

Rumors continue to surface about changes planned for Control Center on iOS 18, which Apple is set to unveil during its WWDC keynote on Monday.



The latest word comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who today confirmed our report from earlier this week that said users will be able to rearrange controls directly within Control Center. Gurman also revealed a new detail: the more customizable Control Center will allow for controls to be spread across multiple pages for the first time.

Gurman also reiterated that the revamped Control Center will include a new music widget. We have learned that the widget will likely span the full width of Control Center, and include more visual elements like album art in its default view.

As previously reported, more customization is also expected for the Home Screen on iOS 18. Two notable changes have been rumored, including the ability to place icons anywhere on the Home Screen, and the option to change the color of app icons so that they all match. For example, Gurman said all finance-related app icons could be set to green. Hopefully black is also an option, which could allow for a Dark Mode of sorts on the Home Screen.

The first beta of iOS 18 should be available immediately after the WWDC keynote, and the update will likely be widely released in September.