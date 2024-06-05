iOS 18 Rumor: Redesigned Control Center With Customizable Layout
Apple has tested a redesigned version of Control Center with a customizable layout for iOS 18, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. However, we have not confirmed if this change has been finalized for the update.
The new Control Center would feature a drag-and-drop system that allows at least some of the controls to be reorganized on the screen, our sources said.
If this plan moves forward, it would represent the biggest redesign to Control Center since iOS 11 was released in 2017. On the iPhone X and newer, the menu can be opened by swiping down from the top-right corner of the screen, providing controls for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, display brightness, volume, and many other system functions.
We'll find out if the redesigned Control Center is happening in just days from now, as Apple is set to unveil iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10. The first beta of iOS 18 will likely be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately following the keynote, and the update should be widely released in September.
Popular Stories
There appears to be an outage with at least one U.S. cellular carrier, with customers unable to place or receive calls. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers have been complaining about the issue on social networks, and there are also reports of outages on the Down Detector website. According to a statement from AT&T, the outage is affecting calls between carriers in the United States. All...
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman does not expect Apple to announce any new hardware during its WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10. "There's no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC, unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don't expect that)," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. Notably, Gurman now says a new Apple TV model "isn't imminent," despite...
Sonos in May decided to get into the headphone market with the launch of the Sonos Ace headphones. The $449 Sonos Ace headphones have some enticing design elements and features you won't see in Apple's headphones, so we thought we'd compare them to the $549 AirPods Max to see which is ultimately better. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In terms of design, both the...
Apple is planning a major AI overhaul in iOS 18, but some new features are unlikely to work on older iPhones, even if they do appear on the new operating system's device compatibility list. Apple's initial AI roadmap for iOS 18 is said to come in two parts: Basic AI features that will be processed on-device, and more advanced capabilities that will require communication with Apple's servers. ...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will have the thinnest bezels of any smartphone, beating the screen border thinness of even its latest iPhone 15 Pro devices. That's according to the leaker known as "Ice Universe," who has divulged accurate information about Apple's plans in the past. According to multiple sources, despite minimal design changes, both iPhone 16 Pro models will increase...