iOS 18 Rumor: Redesigned Control Center With Customizable Layout

Apple has tested a redesigned version of Control Center with a customizable layout for iOS 18, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. However, we have not confirmed if this change has been finalized for the update.



The new Control Center would feature a drag-and-drop system that allows at least some of the controls to be reorganized on the screen, our sources said.

If this plan moves forward, it would represent the biggest redesign to Control Center since iOS 11 was released in 2017. On the iPhone X and newer, the menu can be opened by swiping down from the top-right corner of the screen, providing controls for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, display brightness, volume, and many other system functions.

We'll find out if the redesigned Control Center is happening in just days from now, as Apple is set to unveil iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10. The first beta of iOS 18 will likely be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately following the keynote, and the update should be widely released in September.