Apple to Launch Standalone 'Passwords' App in iOS 18 and macOS 15

Apple plans to introduce a new Passwords app in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Passwords app, which will serve as an alternative to third-party apps like 1Password and LastPass, will provide a simpler way for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to access their stored login information.



There's already a Passwords feature built into Apple's operating systems, but it is hidden in the Settings app and it can be a little difficult to find for those who are not familiar with it. Apple has been gradually introducing new password features, such as storing logins and passwords, supporting one-time login codes, and offering password generation options directly in Safari.

Like the existing Passwords section in Settings, the dedicated Passwords app will be built on iCloud Keychain, Apple's feature that is able to sync login and password details across Apple devices. It will support all of the features that Passwords in Settings supports, and it will also work on the Vision Pro and Windows PCs.

The app includes logins and passwords for websites, Wi-Fi network passwords, and Passkeys, a feature that uses Face ID or Touch ID to log into websites instead of a password. Data from the app can be automatically inserted into websites and apps when a user logs in.

Apple's aim with the Passwords app is to encourage customers to use stronger passwords and avoid repeating passwords for multiple websites and services. Apple will be competing with longtime third-party password services like 1Password, and the company does plan to allow customers to import their passwords from other services.

Apple plans to unveil Passwords during next Monday's WWDC keynote event.