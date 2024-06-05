Throwboy Launches Pillows Modeled After Apple App Icons

Throwboy is known for its pillows that look like classic Macs, but the company is expanding with a new range of pillows that are modeled after Apple's app icons.



Designed to look like the Messages, Mail, Apple Music, Finder, and Notes icons, the pillows are made from a soft, plush material that Throwboy says has a lush and cozy touch. Thick poly filling inside gives the pillows a "cuddly, bouncy feel" and the design on each pillow is embroidered for durability.



Get your hands on the essential set containing all five app-themed pillows. Whether you're a messaging, music, notes, mail, or icons fan, this collection has got you covered. Made with careful attention to detail and plush material, each pillow captures the true essence of our digital realm in a cuddly form. Perfect for your sofa, bed, or anywhere you want to flaunt your tech-loving side. Embrace your inner geek with The App Pillow Collection - the perfect addition for any digital enthusiast!

Each pillow measures in at 13 by 13 inches, and there is a woven label on the back that can be used to hang them on the wall for those who don't want to use them as cushions.

The set of five pillows is priced at $225, but each pillow is also available individually for $47 for those who want to buy the pillow of their favorite app.