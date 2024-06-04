OpenAI Says ChatGPT Suffering Major Outage

OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot is currently suffering a major outage that is making the generative AI service unavailable for "some users," according to the company's system status page.



ChatGPT has been down for several hours, with the chatbot unable to respond to queries via the web and mobile apps due to an internal server error. The company says it first started working on the issue at 12:21 a.m. Pacific Time on June 4.

ChatGPT has more than 100 million weekly users, according to OpenAI. Apple has reportedly closed in on a deal with OpenAI that should see ChatGPT being used to power new features in iOS 18, Apple's next major iPhone operating system update, so outages like this one could potentially affect millions more users.

ChatGPT also suffered a partial outage last month when Microsoft's Bing API stopped functioning, leaving the chatbot and many other services unable to search the web.