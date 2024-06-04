OpenAI Says ChatGPT Suffering Major Outage

by

OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot is currently suffering a major outage that is making the generative AI service unavailable for "some users," according to the company's system status page.

ChatGPT has been down for several hours, with the chatbot unable to respond to queries via the web and mobile apps due to an internal server error. The company says it first started working on the issue at 12:21 a.m. Pacific Time on June 4.

ChatGPT has more than 100 million weekly users, according to OpenAI. Apple has reportedly closed in on a deal with OpenAI that should see ChatGPT being used to power new features in iOS 18, Apple's next major iPhone operating system update, so outages like this one could potentially affect millions more users.

ChatGPT also suffered a partial outage last month when Microsoft's Bing API stopped functioning, leaving the chatbot and many other services unable to search the web.

Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

iMean Avatar
iMean
18 minutes ago at 03:57 am

No real loss.
There are already a lot of businesses that rely on OpenAI services. I think for them it is a big loss.
Score: 3 Votes
Populus Avatar
Populus
29 minutes ago at 03:47 am
I’ll share my experience of the outage in case it could be useful for anyone.

An hour ago, I took my iPhone to identify the species of a fly I had in my window, using ChatGPT 4o. I made some pictures of the fly (it looked like a fruit fly), and then… after chatting a bit with ChatGPT -it was working for me- I saw there was an update for the iPhone app.

I updated the app and then, and only then, it stopped working. I was a bit sad because I hadn’t uploaded the fly pictures to it, and now it was giving me error messages…

So I closed the app, and just 10 minutes ago, I tried again, and it works now for me. I’ve been able to upload the fly pictures, and it told me it is a Ceratitis capitata

Then, I told it to draw a picture of this species… and the drawing is colorful and artistic, sure, but it doesn’t look like the fly on my window, but rather a fly painted by some eccentric artist.

[SPOILER="Artistic drawing of the fruit fly"][/SPOILER]

In my opinion, if there’s an area that could improve ChatGPT, is on its image generation engine, Dall-e.

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes
