More Details About iOS 18's AI Features Revealed

Apple is planning to introduce new AI features including Smart Replies for messages and a generative retouch tool for photos in iOS 18, a new report claims.



A new article from AppleInsider today revealed some further detail about several of ‌iOS 18‌'s widely anticipated AI features. Siri is rumored to receive some major upgrades including:



Improved Responses : Significantly updated response generation capabilities with a new smart response framework that takes into account entities such as people, companies, calendar events, locations, dates, and more.

: Significantly updated response generation capabilities with a new smart response framework that takes into account entities such as people, companies, calendar events, locations, dates, and more. Enhanced Voices : "More natural" voices with better text-to-speech functionality.

: "More natural" voices with better text-to-speech functionality. Cross-Device Media Controls : Use ‌Siri‌ on one device to control playback on another, such as via the Apple Watch for the Apple TV. This feature is not expected to arrive until later in 2024.

: Use ‌Siri‌ on one device to control playback on another, such as via the Apple Watch for the Apple TV. This feature is not expected to arrive until later in 2024. Catch Up: Users can request an overview of their recent notifications via ‌Siri‌.

A range of other AI-powered features are also in the works for specific apps in ‌iOS 18‌:



Smart Replies : Allows users to reply to messages and emails with automatically generated text responses.

: Allows users to reply to messages and emails with automatically generated text responses. Transcription and Summarization : New AI tools for the Notes app allowing users to edit audio in the app, transcribe audio, and summarize text.

: New AI tools for the Notes app allowing users to edit audio in the app, transcribe audio, and summarize text. Math Notes : Support for proper mathematical notation in the Notes app with Calculator app integation. Math Notes will allow the Notes app to recognise mathematical equations and come up with solutions and generate graphs.

: Support for proper mathematical notation in the Notes app with Calculator app integation. Math Notes will allow the Notes app to recognise mathematical equations and come up with solutions and generate graphs. Keyboard Math Predictions : Input enhancements for mathematics enabling the completion of complex mathematical expressions when recognised as part of text input, similar to predictive text or inline text completion.

: Input enhancements for mathematics enabling the completion of complex mathematical expressions when recognised as part of text input, similar to predictive text or inline text completion. Clean Up : Remove objects from photos using generative AI. This tool will replace Apple's current "Retouch" feature.

: Remove objects from photos using generative AI. This tool will replace Apple's current "Retouch" feature. Generative Playground: Application that uses generative AI to create and edit images with an iMessage app extension. It is currently designed for Apple's internal test environments only, but indicates that there are plans to allow users to generate images and then share them via iMessage. This could be related to rumored plans to allow users to generate custom emojis.

visionOS 2 will also apparently gain an improved predictive text model thanks to integration with Apple's Transformer LM, as well as a redesigned Voice Commands UI. Updates to the Calendar and Freeform apps, as well as System Settings for macOS, are also said to be planned. Apple's selection of new AI features are expected to be previewed during the company's WWDC keynote on June 10.