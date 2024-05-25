Top Stories: iOS 17.5.1 Fixes Concerning Photos Bug, All-New iPhone 17 Model Rumored, and More

It's been quite a week of Apple news and rumors, ranging from a concerning bug with deleted photos reappearing on users' devices to hot rumors about a new high-end iPhone model for 2025 and a MacBook with a foldable screen coming as soon as 2026.



Other news and rumors this week included fresh expectations for iOS 18 features and new headphones from Sonos to compete head-to-head with AirPods Max, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



Apple Releases iOS 17.5.1 With Fix for Concerning Photos Bug

Apple released iOS 17.5.1 for the iPhone this week, and the software update includes a fix for a concerning bug that caused deleted photos to reappear in the Photos app for some users. iPadOS 17.5.1 and tvOS 17.5.1 were also released with the same fix for those devices.



"This update provides important bug fixes and addresses a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted," explained Apple, in the release notes for the iOS 17.5.1 update. Apple has since explained that the issue was a result of corrupted local database entries. The issue did not involve iCloud syncing and Apple never had access to the deleted photos.



iPhone 17 Lineup Rumored to Feature All-New Slim Model Above Pro Max With 'Major Redesign'

The Information last week reported that Apple plans to release an all-new, high-end iPhone 17 model next year that sits above the Pro Max model.



The device will allegedly feature a "major redesign" akin to the iPhone X, and this is said to include a "significantly thinner" chassis and a narrower Dynamic Island. In addition, the rear cameras might be relocated from the top-left corner of the device to the "top center," the report said. Dan and Hartley discussed the developments and other topics on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show.



18.8-Inch MacBook With Nearly 'Crease-Free' Foldable Screen Rumored

Apple is developing a MacBook with a foldable screen that is "as crease-free as possible," according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The device is rumored to be released as early as 2026.



This new MacBook model would be equipped with around an 18.8-inch screen, according to display industry expert Ross Young. Kuo expects the device to be powered by an M5 chip, which Apple has yet to announce.



iOS 18 to Use AI to Summarize Notifications, Add to Calendar, and More

iPhones running iOS 18 will be able to auto-summarize notifications and auto-populate calendar entries, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. These features will be two of the many widely-rumored AI capabilities coming with iOS 18, which will be unveiled during Apple's WWDC keynote on June 10.



We recently shared a list of more than 15 Apple apps that are rumored to gain new AI features on iOS 18.



Hands-On With the New Sonos 'Ace' Headphones

Move aside AirPods Max, you've got competition.



The popular speaker brand Sonos this week unveiled its first-ever headphones. The over-ear Sonos Ace feature active noise cancellation, support for lossless audio and spatial audio, up to 30 hours of battery life per charge, a USB-C charging port, and more. Watch our hands-on video to learn more about the headphones, which launch in the U.S. on June 5 for $449.



iPad 10 vs. iPad Air Buyer's Guide: Is the $250 Difference Worth It?

One of our latest buyer's guides compares the new sixth-generation iPad Air to the tenth-generation entry-level iPad, which now starts at $349.



Is it worth spending an extra $250 to buy the new iPad Air instead of the iPad 10? Find out.

Also, check out our guide comparing the new iPad Pro models with the M4 chip to the new iPad Air models.



