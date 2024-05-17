'iPhone 17 Slim' Could Move Rear Cameras to Top Center in Biggest Redesign Since iPhone X
The Information today reported that Apple plans to release an all-new, high-end iPhone 17 model next year, and there was one detail that is worth singling out: the rear cameras could be relocated to the "top center" of the device.
Google's Pixel 8 Pro
The rear camera system on the iPhone has been positioned in the top-left corner of the device since the original 2007 model, so the cameras being moved to the top center of the device would be a notable change. Some popular Android smartphones have rear cameras positioned towards the top center, such as Google's Pixel 8 Pro.
The report said the new iPhone 17 model will feature a "major redesign" akin to the iPhone X, so it sounds like Apple has big plans for this device. With the report claiming the device could have a higher price tag than the Pro Max model, which starts at $1,199, perhaps it will end up being the "iPhone Ultra" that has been rumored for a few years.
Here is everything that the report mentioned about the slimmer iPhone 17:
- Between a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display (likely 6.5-inch)
- A "significantly thinner" design with an aluminum frame
- Rear cameras moved to "top center" of device
- A higher price tag than the Pro Max model in the iPhone lineup
- Improved front camera
- A narrower Dynamic Island
- A19 chip
Read our initial coverage of the report for more details about the device.
