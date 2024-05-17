iPhone 17 Lineup Rumored to Feature All-New Slim Model Above Pro Max With 'Major Redesign'

Apple is planning to launch an all-new iPhone 17 model next year with a "significantly thinner" design, according to The Information. The report says the device could have a higher price tag than the Pro Max model, which currently starts at $1,199, suggesting that the device would become the new highest-end model in the lineup.



The device will allegedly feature a "major redesign" akin to the iPhone X, and this could involve the rear cameras being relocated from the top-left corner of the device to the "top center," along with a narrower Dynamic Island. The device will have between a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display size, the report adds. Other potential features mentioned include an aluminum chassis, an A19 chip, and an improved front camera.

As part of this plan, the report says that Apple does not plan to release an iPhone 17 Plus next year, so the lineup would still consist of four models.

This is the third time that a slimmer iPhone 17 model has been rumored this month, following reports from Apple supply chain analyst Jeff Pu and display industry expert Ross Young, who said the device will have a 6.5-inch screen.

The report cautions that Apple is still testing multiple designs for this new iPhone, and potential delays could push the device's release beyond 2025.