Apple Releases tvOS 17.5.1 to Fix Photos Corruption Bug Causing Deleted Images to Reappear
Apple today released tvOS 17.5, a minor update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.5.1 comes a week after the release of tvOS 17.5.
tvOS 17.5.1 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 17.5.1 automatically.
Compared to other operating system updates, tvOS updates are often minor in scale, focusing on bug fixes and other small improvements. According to Apple's release notes, the update addresses a bug with the Photos app that could cause deleted images to reappear.
This update addresses a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted.
Apple fixed the same bug on the iPhone and iPad with the iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 updates that came out yesterday.
