MacRumors Giveaway: Win a New M2 iPad Air, Apple Pencil Pro and Rock Paper Pencil Kit From Astropad

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Astropad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Apple's new M2 iPad Air models, an Apple Pencil Pro, and an Astropad Rock Paper Pencil kit to go with it.



We've highlighted the Rock Paper Pencil before, because it's the best way to mimic the feel of writing on paper with an iPad and an ‌Apple Pencil‌. The Rock Paper Pencil is a screen protector and ‌Apple Pencil‌ tip combo with a distinctly paper-like feel that you can't get from the ‌iPad‌'s display alone.



When Apple's new iPad Pro and ‌iPad Air‌ models came out, Astropad confirmed that the Rock Paper Pencil works perfectly with the new tablets and the ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro. The kit includes a removable screen protector in a variety of sizes to fit the ‌iPad‌ you have, plus an ‌Apple Pencil‌ tip that can be swapped out with the tip that comes with the ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2 or ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro.



The NanoCling Screen Protector is designed to attach to the ‌iPad‌'s display using static cling, so you can put it on and take it right off when it's not needed, with no adhesive residue to worry about. The Pencil tip has a wear-resistant copper alloy core and a palladium coating that is able to hold up to heavy daily use. It's designed to be equivalent to a standard 0.7mm ballpoint pen, which makes it ideal for note taking and sketching.



Writing or drawing on an ‌iPad‌ feels distinctly different from writing or drawing with a paper and a pen, and Rock Paper Pencil does a great job at making you forget you're using a tablet. It feels like writing on paper, and as a recent customer video montage demonstrates, it also sounds like writing on paper.

Astropad ships the Rock Paper Pencil with two pencil tips and a protective storage sleeve so you can store the screen protector whenever it's not being used.



Rock Paper Pencil is $40 and you can get it from the Astropad website. The 13-inch version is compatible with the 13-inch ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ and ‌‌iPad Air‌‌, while there are separate versions for the 11-inch ‌‌iPad Air‌‌ and the 11-inch ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌.



