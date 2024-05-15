Astropad's Paper-Like Screen Protector and Apple Pencil Tip Works With M4 iPad Pro

Astropad today confirmed that its updated version of Rock Paper Pencil is compatible with the 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air models. Rock Paper Pencil is a screen protector and Apple Pencil tip duo designed to mimic the feel of writing on paper with a pen.



Rock Paper Pencil combines a removable screen protector with a unique ‌Apple Pencil‌ tip to replicate the feel of writing on paper. The NanoCling Screen Protector adheres to the iPad's display using static cling, and it can easily be put on and taken off when it's not needed, with no adhesive residue.

The Pencil tip can hold up to heavy daily use with a wear-resistant copper alloy core and palladium coating. The tip is equivalent to a standard 0.7mm ballpoint pen for a pleasant note taking experience. The kit includes two pencil tips and a protective storage sleeve for the screen protector.

Rock Paper Pencil is priced at $40 and can be purchased from the Astropad website. The 13-inch version is compatible with the 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and ‌iPad Air‌, while there are separate versions for the 11-inch ‌iPad Air‌ and the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌.