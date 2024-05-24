Best Apple Deals of the Week: iPads and Apple Watches See Record Low Prices Alongside Samsung Monitors

This week began with a sitewide sale on Samsung that will end this Sunday, and continued with great discounts on the M4 iPad Pro, 10th generation iPad, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Samsung

Samsung marked down a collection of monitors and TVs earlier in the week, with notable deals on the popular ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor ($700 off) and Smart Monitor M8 ($350 off).



M4 iPad Pro

Amazon returned this week with a match of the record low price on the brand new 11-inch iPad Pro. You can get the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $949.99, down from $999.00 with this discount.



10th Gen iPad

In another iPad sale, Amazon has a few 10th generation iPads at record low prices this week. Apple cut the prices of this lineup earlier in May, and each model is now $100 cheaper.



Apple Watch SE

Amazon discounted the Apple Watch SE by $60 this week in multiple configurations, starting at $189.00 for the 40mm GPS model and increasing to $219.00 for the 44mm GPS model.



Apple Watch Ultra 2

Finally, you can also get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at an all-time low price this week on Amazon. The model with the Green/Grey Trail Loop in S/M is on sale for $714.00, down from $799.00.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.