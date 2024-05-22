Get the 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE for Just $189 on Amazon
Apple's 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is available for $189.00 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is just $10 higher compared to the all-time low price on the wearable. This deal is available in all three aluminum color options, and only Amazon has the discount.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale right now, available for $219.00 on Amazon, down from $279.00. This is another near all-time low price that's just $10 away from the lowest price on the Apple Watch SE, and it's also available in all three aluminum colors.
This model of the Apple Watch SE launched in September 2022 and remains Apple's most affordable Apple Watch. The Apple Watch SE lacks some of the upgraded features you'll find in some Series 9 or Ultra 2 models, like temperature sensing and ECG functionality, but it will otherwise provide you with all key Apple Watch features, and at the cheapest price possible.
Finally, we're also tracking a solid deal on one model of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. You can get the model with the Green/Grey Trail Loop (S/M) for $714.00 on Amazon, down from $799.00. Discounts on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 have been rare over the past few weeks, and this deal beats the average discounted price by about $15.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
