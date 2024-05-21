Record Low Prices Arrive for M4 iPad Pro and 10th Gen iPad on Amazon

by

Amazon today has a collection of iPad deals, including all-time low prices on the brand new M4 iPad Pro and the 10th generation iPad.

M4 11-Inch iPad Pro

Starting with the M4 iPad Pro, Amazon is back with a solid $49 markdown on one model of the 11-inch iPad Pro. You can get the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $949.99, down from $999.00.

m4 iPad Pro purple triadNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

$49 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi M4 iPad Pro for $949.99

This is a match of the record low price for this brand new iPad Pro, and as such it's been fairly popular and has resulted in some shipping delays. As of writing, you can still lock in this deal today and get the iPad Pro delivered by late May.

10th Gen iPad

Moving to the 10th generation iPad from 2022, Amazon has a few of these tablets at record low prices this week. Prices start at $329.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, which is down from the new regular price of $349.00.

10th gen ipad new
Apple cut the prices of this lineup earlier in the month, and each model is now $100 cheaper. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad on sale for $474.00, down from $499.00, another all-time low price.

$20 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $329.00

$25 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $474.00

Likewise, both cellular models are available for new record low prices on Amazon. The 64GB cellular iPad is on sale for $474.00, down from $499.00, and the 256GB cellular iPad is on sale for $609.00, down from $649.00.

$25 OFF
64GB Cellular iPad for $474.00

$40 OFF
256GB Cellular iPad for $609.00

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iphone se 4 modified flag edges

When to Expect the Next iPhone SE to Launch

Friday May 17, 2024 2:03 pm PDT by
It has been over two years since Apple released the third-generation iPhone SE, and rumors continue to surface about a new model. The latest word comes from The Information, which today reported that Apple plans to release a new iPhone SE with a design similar to the standard iPhone 14 in the spring of 2025. If this rumor is accurate, the iPhone SE would finally gain Face ID and a notch...
Read Full Article81 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.5 Bug May Also Resurface Deleted Photos on Wiped, Sold Devices [Updated]

Friday May 17, 2024 12:24 pm PDT by
A bug in iOS 17.5 is apparently causing photos that have been deleted to reappear, and the issue seems to impact even iPhones and iPads that have been erased and sold off to other people. A Reddit user wiped an iPad following Apple's guidelines in September of 2023 before selling it off to a friend. That friend updated the iPad to iPadOS 17.5 this week, and began seeing the Reddit user's old ...
Read Full Article438 comments
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 With Face ID Said to Be Priced Below $500

Monday May 20, 2024 3:43 am PDT by
Apple is targeting a sub-$500 starting price for its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE model despite a raft of rumored upgrades coming to the more affordable device. According to leaker Revegnus on X, the U.S. launch price of the fourth-generation iPhone SE will either remain at the same $429 starting price as the current model, or will see an increase of around 10%. Either way, Apple's...
Read Full Article97 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.5.1 With Fix for Reappearing Photos Bug

Monday May 20, 2024 10:11 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5.1 updates come a week after the launch of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5. iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article352 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Perspective

iPhone 16 Lineup Rumored to Come in These Two New Colors

Sunday May 19, 2024 11:08 am PDT by
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today outlined his expectations for the iPhone 16 lineup's color options, revealing that two new colors should replace two of the existing shades. Kuo outlined his expectations in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today. He believes that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and rose....
Read Full Article42 comments
oled m4 ipad pro grainy display reports

OLED iPad Pro Users Report 'Grainy' Displays, But It May Not Be a Defect

Friday May 17, 2024 5:57 am PDT by
Some new M4 iPad Pro models are exhibiting a visible static grain pattern across the OLED display, according to several user reports on Reddit (1, 2, 3) and the MacRumors Forums. Image credit: MacRumors user bk215 Users who see the grain generally report that it is most noticeable in dark environments with the display set at a low to medium brightness while viewing content with gray or muted...
Read Full Article213 comments