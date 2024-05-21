Record Low Prices Arrive for M4 iPad Pro and 10th Gen iPad on Amazon

Amazon today has a collection of iPad deals, including all-time low prices on the brand new M4 iPad Pro and the 10th generation iPad.



M4 11-Inch iPad Pro

Starting with the M4 iPad Pro, Amazon is back with a solid $49 markdown on one model of the 11-inch iPad Pro. You can get the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $949.99, down from $999.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



This is a match of the record low price for this brand new iPad Pro, and as such it's been fairly popular and has resulted in some shipping delays. As of writing, you can still lock in this deal today and get the iPad Pro delivered by late May.



10th Gen iPad

Moving to the 10th generation iPad from 2022, Amazon has a few of these tablets at record low prices this week. Prices start at $329.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, which is down from the new regular price of $349.00.



Apple cut the prices of this lineup earlier in the month, and each model is now $100 cheaper. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad on sale for $474.00, down from $499.00, another all-time low price.

Likewise, both cellular models are available for new record low prices on Amazon. The 64GB cellular iPad is on sale for $474.00, down from $499.00, and the 256GB cellular iPad is on sale for $609.00, down from $649.00.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.