Record Low Prices Arrive for M4 iPad Pro and 10th Gen iPad on Amazon

This is a match of the record low price for this brand new iPad Pro, and as such it's been fairly popular and has resulted in some shipping delays. As of writing, you can still lock in this deal today and get the iPad Pro delivered by late May.
10th Gen iPad
Moving to the 10th generation iPad from 2022, Amazon has a few of these tablets at record low prices this week. Prices start at $329.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, which is down from the new regular price of $349.00.
Apple cut the prices of this lineup earlier in the month, and each model is now $100 cheaper. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad on sale for $474.00, down from $499.00, another all-time low price.
Likewise, both cellular models are available for new record low prices on Amazon. The 64GB cellular iPad is on sale for $474.00, down from $499.00, and the 256GB cellular iPad is on sale for $609.00, down from $649.00.
It has been over two years since Apple released the third-generation iPhone SE, and rumors continue to surface about a new model. The latest word comes from The Information, which today reported that Apple plans to release a new iPhone SE with a design similar to the standard iPhone 14 in the spring of 2025. If this rumor is accurate, the iPhone SE would finally gain Face ID and a notch...
A bug in iOS 17.5 is apparently causing photos that have been deleted to reappear, and the issue seems to impact even iPhones and iPads that have been erased and sold off to other people. A Reddit user wiped an iPad following Apple's guidelines in September of 2023 before selling it off to a friend. That friend updated the iPad to iPadOS 17.5 this week, and began seeing the Reddit user's old ...
Apple is targeting a sub-$500 starting price for its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE model despite a raft of rumored upgrades coming to the more affordable device. According to leaker Revegnus on X, the U.S. launch price of the fourth-generation iPhone SE will either remain at the same $429 starting price as the current model, or will see an increase of around 10%. Either way, Apple's...
Apple today released iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5.1 updates come a week after the launch of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5. iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's...
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today outlined his expectations for the iPhone 16 lineup's color options, revealing that two new colors should replace two of the existing shades. Kuo outlined his expectations in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today. He believes that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and rose....
Some new M4 iPad Pro models are exhibiting a visible static grain pattern across the OLED display, according to several user reports on Reddit (1, 2, 3) and the MacRumors Forums. Image credit: MacRumors user bk215 Users who see the grain generally report that it is most noticeable in dark environments with the display set at a low to medium brightness while viewing content with gray or muted...