Samsung Launches New Summer Sale With Major Savings Sitewide, Including Smart Monitor M8 for $349.99

Samsung is hosting new "Discover Samsung" sale this week, which includes discounts on multiple product lines sitewide. The popular ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor and Smart Monitor M8 are both discounted during this sale, but you'll also find sales on storage, audio, TVs, smartphones, and home appliances.

samsung viewfinity blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

As with previous sales, the highlight of the new event is the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $899.99, down from $1,599.99. At $700 off this is an all-time low price on the 2023 display, which has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.

$700 OFF
27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $899.99

Samsung's 27-inch Smart Monitor M8 is also being discounted during this sale, available for $349.99 in Warm White, down from $699.99. This is a 4K smart monitor with a design that looks similar to the iMac line, and this is another record low price.

samsung blue

$350 OFF
27-inch Smart Monitor M8 for $349.99

The Discover Samsung Summer Sale is set to run through this Sunday, May 26, so be sure to browse all of the deals this week before anything expires. We've rounded up a few more discounts below on TVs, monitors, and Galaxy products, but remember that this sale is sitewide and you can save on many more devices, including household appliances and more.

Monitors

TVs

Galaxy Products

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

