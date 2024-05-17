MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Vision Pro From iMazing

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with iMazing to offer MacRumors a chance to win an Apple Vision Pro headset. The giveaway celebrates the recent release of iMazing 3, and the winner will also receive an iMazing 3 license that covers five devices (including the Vision Pro).



iMazing 3 has been redesigned and re-engineered for from the ground up for both Macs and Windows PCs, for ease of use no matter which platform you're using. The software offers a refreshed interface and an updated user experience that builds on the core iMazing features that customers have come to love.

For those who are unfamiliar with iMazing, it is iPhone and iPad management software that serves as an alternative to iTunes on PCs or the Finder-based device management option that now exists on Macs. The iMazing team overhauled the interface and underlying tools in order to provide the quality and future capabilities that customers expect from the software.



iMazing offers quick, local backups with support for snapshots so you can browse through all of your backups to find exactly what you're looking for. With the backup option, you'll never lose a file or access to an app again.

File and media transfers to or from devices are available, so you can move music, photos, and more from your ‌iPhone‌ to your Mac and vice versa. iMessage, SMS messages, and WhatsApp messages can also all be exported. For business users, iMazing offers tools for managing and provisioning devices.



The iMazing 3 software has a new Discover section that is meant to help casual users better navigate their devices and perform simple actions quickly. There are quick access options for transferring files, making backups, browsing images, copying voicemails, and more.

There's also a new Tools section that has power features aimed at business users, such as managing apps, exporting select data, scanning for spyware, and transferring content to another device. iMazing on Mac works with ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and the Vision Pro.



iMazing bills itself as the best possible ‌iPhone‌ management software, and the third-generation version has been redesigned for the future. iMazing plans to provide regular updates that will add new capabilities and improve existing options, and the updates will be offered at no cost to iMazing 3 license holders.



iMazing 3 is available from the iMazing website, and a one-device license is priced at $40, while a three-device license is $60 and a 5-device license is $75.

