MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Vision Pro From iMazing

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with iMazing to offer MacRumors a chance to win an Apple Vision Pro headset. The giveaway celebrates the recent release of iMazing 3, and the winner will also receive an iMazing 3 license that covers five devices (including the Vision Pro).

iMazing 3 has been redesigned and re-engineered for from the ground up for both Macs and Windows PCs, for ease of use no matter which platform you're using. The software offers a refreshed interface and an updated user experience that builds on the core iMazing features that customers have come to love.

For those who are unfamiliar with iMazing, it is iPhone and iPad management software that serves as an alternative to iTunes on PCs or the Finder-based device management option that now exists on Macs. The iMazing team overhauled the interface and underlying tools in order to provide the quality and future capabilities that customers expect from the software.

iMazing offers quick, local backups with support for snapshots so you can browse through all of your backups to find exactly what you're looking for. With the backup option, you'll never lose a file or access to an app again.

File and media transfers to or from devices are available, so you can move music, photos, and more from your ‌iPhone‌ to your Mac and vice versa. iMessage, SMS messages, and WhatsApp messages can also all be exported. For business users, iMazing offers tools for managing and provisioning devices.

The iMazing 3 software has a new Discover section that is meant to help casual users better navigate their devices and perform simple actions quickly. There are quick access options for transferring files, making backups, browsing images, copying voicemails, and more.

There's also a new Tools section that has power features aimed at business users, such as managing apps, exporting select data, scanning for spyware, and transferring content to another device. iMazing on Mac works with ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and the Vision Pro.

iMazing bills itself as the best possible ‌iPhone‌ management software, and the third-generation version has been redesigned for the future. iMazing plans to provide regular updates that will add new capabilities and improve existing options, and the updates will be offered at no cost to iMazing 3 license holders.

iMazing 3 is available from the iMazing website, and a one-device license is priced at $40, while a three-device license is $60 and a 5-device license is $75.

We have a copy of iMazing and an ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ for one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways and the availability of the Vision Pro, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (May 17) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on May 24. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after May 24 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

BigBellyBelcher
18 minutes ago at 10:13 am
This might double the AVP's in the wild.
