Best Apple Deals of the Week: Discounts Hit Every AirPods Model, Plus First Sales on M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air

This week's best deals included some of the first discounts on the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, as well as big savings across the entire AirPods lineup. If you're okay with investing in a previous generation, you'll also find big savings on the M1 iPad Air.

AirPods

  • What's the deal? Get up to $99 off AirPods
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$49 OFF
AirPods 2 for $79.99

$29 OFF
AirPods 3 for $139.99

$59 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $189.99

$99 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.99

AirPods deals were in abundance this week, and you can still find a solid discount on every current model right now on Amazon. The biggest markdown is $99 off the AirPods Max, which is also a fairly rare deal that we haven't seen in a few months, but there's also savings on AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro 2.

M4 iPad Pro

  • What's the deal? Get $50 off the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$49 OFF
M4 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $949.99

Following a few markdowns at Best Buy that were exclusive to members, Amazon this week introduced a $49 discount on the M4 11-inch iPad Pro that's available to all shoppers. This is now the best deal we've tracked on the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Pro, and it's available in Silver.

M2 iPad Air

  • What's the deal? Get up to $65 off the new iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$29 OFF
M2 11-inch iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $569.99

$30 OFF
M2 11-inch iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $669.00

$40 OFF
M2 11-inch iPad Air (512GB Wi-Fi) for $859.00

$50 OFF
M2 11-inch iPad Air (1TB Wi-Fi) for $1,049.00

$35 OFF
M2 13-inch iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $764.00

$40 OFF
M2 13-inch iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $859.00

$50 OFF
M2 13-inch iPad Air (512GB Wi-Fi) for $1,049.00

$65 OFF
M2 13-inch iPad Air (1TB Wi-Fi) for $1,234.00

Amazon introduced some of the first straight cash discounts on the new 11-inch and 13-inch M2 iPad Air, with up to $50 in savings on these tablets. A few of these are dwindling in stock as we head into the weekend, so be sure to shop soon if you want to save on Apple's latest iPad Air.

M1 iPad Air

  • What's the deal? Get $150 off M1 iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
M1 iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.00

$150 OFF
M1 iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $599.00

Amazon further discounted the 64GB Wi-Fi M1 iPad Air this week, now available for $399.00, down from $599.00. This tablet keeps falling in price following the launch of the new M2 iPad Air, so it's a great deal for anyone who would prefer to save money over having the latest iPad Air model.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

