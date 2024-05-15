Amazon Takes Up to $200 Off M1 iPad Air With New Record Low Prices

Apple's previous generation M1 iPad Air has dropped further in price this week on Amazon, now available at $399.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $599.00. These price drops follow just one week after Apple unveiled the new M2 iPad Air.

You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi M1 iPad Air on sale for $599.00, down from $749.00. Both of these deals are new all-time low prices on the 2022 tablet, and right now only Amazon has the discounts.

Additionally, both cellular models are on sale right now on Amazon. The 64GB cellular model has hit $599.00, down from $749.00, while the 256GB cellular model is available for $749.00, down from $899.00. Stock on the cellular models is far more sparse compared to the Wi-Fi tablets, so be sure to order soon if you're interested.

There are numerous differences between the M1 and M2 iPad Air, mainly including display sizes and the various internal upgrades that the M2 chip introduced in the 2024 models. Our buyer's guide has a more detailed breakdown of these two iPad Air models and should help make any buying decision a bit easier.

