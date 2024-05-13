Amazon Takes Up to $49 Off Apple's Brand-New iPad Models

Following some early discounts for Best Buy members, we're now seeing the first discounts on the brand-new iPad Air and iPad Pro models available to all customers thanks to Amazon. The discounts are modest at up to $49 on select models, but any pre-order discounts are always welcome news.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

11-inch iPad Air

13-inch iPad Air

11-inch iPad Pro

256GB Wi-Fi for $949.99, down from $999 in Silver and Space Black

Only select configurations and colors are seeing discounts and these may fluctuate over time, but at the moment we're seeing the following discounted prices:

With Apple dropping the regular price of the 10th-generation price by $100 last week, we're also seeing some record-low prices on those models with Amazon offering even steeper discounts at an additional $15 off to bring prices down to $334.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model in all colors. Cellular models are also at all-time lows starting at $474.00.

If you're looking for more details about the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, be sure to check out our recap article of last week's Apple event, and be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.