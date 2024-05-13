Amazon Takes Up to $49 Off Apple's Brand-New iPad Models

by

Following some early discounts for Best Buy members, we're now seeing the first discounts on the brand-new iPad Air and iPad Pro models available to all customers thanks to Amazon. The discounts are modest at up to $49 on select models, but any pre-order discounts are always welcome news.

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro 11 inch and 13 inch Feature 1Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

UP TO $49 OFF
Apple's Latest iPad Models

Only select configurations and colors are seeing discounts and these may fluctuate over time, but at the moment we're seeing the following discounted prices:

11-inch iPad Air

13-inch iPad Air

11-inch iPad Pro

With Apple dropping the regular price of the 10th-generation price by $100 last week, we're also seeing some record-low prices on those models with Amazon offering even steeper discounts at an additional $15 off to bring prices down to $334.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model in all colors. Cellular models are also at all-time lows starting at $474.00.

If you're looking for more details about the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, be sure to check out our recap article of last week's Apple event, and be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

Razorpit Avatar
Razorpit
9 minutes ago at 08:21 am

I would assume one would have to pack their patience as it probably won't get delivered until later than Apple's delivery date of 5/15.
You'd be surprised. I bought an M1 from Costco and it arrived before Apple was going to send me one. Apple generally takes care of their resellers first.

If you're buying directly from Apple they know they already have your money. They're more concerned keeping companies that purchase 10 tens of thousands of iPads from them happy. Apple can't fulfill all their one'sies and two'sies orders before they fulfill BestBuy's, Costco's, Amazon's, etc. Why would anyone want to be a reseller if that were the case?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday May 9, 2024 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article155 comments
apple crush ad

Apple Apologizes for 'Crush' iPad Pro Ad, Won't Put It on TV

Friday May 10, 2024 8:32 am PDT by
When introducing the new M4 iPad Pro models, Apple showed a video of a hydraulic press crushing all manner of creative tools, including musical instruments, electronic equipment, arcade games, paint and brushes, computers, cameras, and more, with the aim of demonstrating how the iPad represents all of the tools condensed into a single device. The ad was a play on the popular hydraulic press...
Read Full Article664 comments
iPad Air 150 Off Feature

Every Model of Apple's M1 iPad Air Drops to Record Low Prices on Amazon

Friday May 10, 2024 7:30 am PDT by
Today we're tracking multiple record low prices across the M1 iPad Air on Amazon, with $150 off every configuration of these now-discontinued tablets. This comes just a few days after Apple announced the new M2 iPad Air, which start at $599. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the...
Read Full Article18 comments
iPad Pro M4 Silver and Space Black Feature Purple

iPad Pro's M4 Chip Outperforms M3 by Up to 25%

Friday May 10, 2024 7:55 am PDT by
Benchmarks for the new M4 iPad Pro models have ">popped up on Geekbench, giving us an idea of how much faster Apple's second-generation 3-nanometer chips are compared to the M3, M2, and other prior-generation Apple silicon chips. The 10-core variant of the M4 chip earned an average single-core score of 3,695 and an average multi-core score of 14,550 across 10 benchmarks. When it comes to...
Read Full Article270 comments
sonos redesigned app

Sonos Said Rolling Out Widely Criticized App Redesign Took 'Courage'

Friday May 10, 2024 2:54 pm PDT by
Sonos this week released a major redesign for the Sonos app, introducing customizable home screen meant to deliver a personalized listening experience. The update was announced back in April, but just went live, and unfortunately, it removes a number of features while also introducing several bugs. Multiple complaints on social media have called the app a "step back" with missing features...
Read Full Article209 comments