Amazon Takes Up to $49 Off Apple's Brand-New iPad Models
Following some early discounts for Best Buy members, we're now seeing the first discounts on the brand-new iPad Air and iPad Pro models available to all customers thanks to Amazon. The discounts are modest at up to $49 on select models, but any pre-order discounts are always welcome news.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Only select configurations and colors are seeing discounts and these may fluctuate over time, but at the moment we're seeing the following discounted prices:
11-inch iPad Air
- 128GB Wi-Fi for $569.99, down from $599 in Space Gray and Purple
- 256GB Wi-Fi for $669.99, down from $699 in Blue
- 512GB Wi-Fi for $889.00, down from $899 in Purple
13-inch iPad Air
- 128GB Wi-Fi for $769.99, down from $799 in Blue and Space Gray
- 256GB Wi-Fi for $869.99, down from $899 in Purple
- 512GB Wi-Fi for $1,069.99, down from $1,099 in Space Gray
11-inch iPad Pro
- 256GB Wi-Fi for $949.99, down from $999 in Silver and Space Black
With Apple dropping the regular price of the 10th-generation price by $100 last week, we're also seeing some record-low prices on those models with Amazon offering even steeper discounts at an additional $15 off to bring prices down to $334.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model in all colors. Cellular models are also at all-time lows starting at $474.00.
If you're looking for more details about the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, be sure to check out our recap article of last week's Apple event, and be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Top Rated Comments
If you're buying directly from Apple they know they already have your money. They're more concerned keeping companies that purchase 10 tens of thousands of iPads from them happy. Apple can't fulfill all their one'sies and two'sies orders before they fulfill BestBuy's, Costco's, Amazon's, etc. Why would anyone want to be a reseller if that were the case?