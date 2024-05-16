AirPods Max Get Rare $99 Discount on Amazon, Available for $449.99
Amazon today has one of the first $99 discounts on Apple's AirPods Max since February, available for $449.99 in four colors, down from $549.00. Most models can deliver as soon as May 18 with Prime delivery, and May 21 for regular shipping.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
On Amazon, colors being discounted include Space Gray, Sky Blue, Silver, and Pink. AirPods Max deals above $50 have been very rare in 2024, with this deal being just the second time we've tracked a $99 discount so far this year. This isn't quite the all-time low price seen on the headphones, but it's still a solid discount if you've been waiting for something more notable to come along for the high-end AirPods.
Apple is rumored to be updating the AirPods Max sometime in 2024, and the new models should be getting a USB-C port and new color options. There is only one other AirPods deal happening right now on Amazon: you can get the the AirPods 2 for $79.99 ($49 off).
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
Popular Stories
There are concerning reports on Reddit that Apple's latest iOS 17.5 update has introduced a bug that causes old photos that were deleted – in some cases years ago – to reappear in users' photo libraries. After updating their iPhone, one user said they were shocked to find old NSFW photos that they deleted in 2021 suddenly showing up in photos marked as recently uploaded to iCloud. Other...
At its Spring Update event, OpenAI announced that it will be releasing a desktop app for the Mac, as seen in the screenshot below. The app will be rolling out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers starting today, ahead of a wider launch "in the coming weeks." "With a simple keyboard shortcut (Option + Space), you can instantly ask ChatGPT a question," OpenAI's press release says. In addition, Voice...
Apple today previewed new accessibility features coming with iOS 18 later this year, and this includes some new options for CarPlay. Apple highlighted three new features coming to CarPlay: Voice Control: This feature will allow users to navigate CarPlay and control apps with just their voice. Color Filters: This feature will make the CarPlay interface visually easier to use for...
Apple today released iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5 updates come more than two months after the launch of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4. iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. In the European Union, ...
Apple today released tvOS 17.5, the fifth update update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.5 comes two months after the release of tvOS 17.4. tvOS 17.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to ...
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.5, the fifth update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.5 comes more than two months after the launch of macOS Sonoma 14.4. The macOS Sonoma 14.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. There's also a macOS 13.6.7...
Top Rated Comments
I got mine for $350 ... a couple years ago now
We know that it's inevitable that they will be updated this year. USB-C and probably a lot of audio enhancements too.
And, fingers crossed, $449 new instead of $549. They need that 10th gen iPad treatment.