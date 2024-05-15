Apple Still Sells These Devices With Lightning After Discontinuing iPad 9

Apple discontinued the ninth-generation iPad with a Lightning port last week, meaning that its entire iPad lineup now uses USB-C. However, the company still sells a handful of devices and accessories with Lightning for now.

The list of products that Apple still sells with a Lightning port or connector includes some older iPhone models, the standard AirPods, the over-ear AirPods Max, the first-generation Apple Pencil, and a trio of Magic accessories for the Mac:

  • iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE
  • Second-generation and third-generation AirPods
  • AirPods Max
  • First-generation Apple Pencil
  • Magic Keyboard
  • Magic Mouse
  • Magic Trackpad

Apple has been gradually switching most of its products to USB-C, including the entire iPhone 15 series and the second-generation AirPods Pro last year, and AirPods Max with a USB-C port are rumored to launch later this year. Apple also discontinued the MagSafe Battery Pack and the MagSafe Duo Charger, which charge via Lightning.

Apple first introduced the Lightning port on the iPhone 5 in 2012.

Top Rated Comments

LawJolla Avatar
LawJolla
27 minutes ago at 12:03 pm
The magic accessories continuing to use lightning -- especially when it should have always been USB -- is just brutal.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrat93 Avatar
mrat93
17 minutes ago at 12:13 pm
You know what? I think it’s great that the full Vision Pro experience requires a Lightning cable. Why would anybody want to carry only one charging cable? Dumb.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
QCassidy352 Avatar
QCassidy352
13 minutes ago at 12:17 pm

USB C is great. lightning was great. who cares!
I agree that both are totally fine, but it’s annoying to have different devices that aren’t using the same standard. So having started the move to usb-c, they should now hurry up and finish it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
foobarbaz Avatar
foobarbaz
10 minutes ago at 12:20 pm

USB C is great. lightning was great. who cares!
What's better than two great connectors? One great connector!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
27 minutes ago at 12:04 pm
Apple collects from MFi so they'll sell for years to come.

https://www.apple.com/shop/product/MA591G/C/apple-30-pin-to-usb-cable
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jntdroid Avatar
jntdroid
26 minutes ago at 12:04 pm
Try being the only one in a family of 5 (all Apple) to switch to a phone with USB-C and you'll find out real quick how much the general public doesn't care about this and even finds it a hassle... for now at least. :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
