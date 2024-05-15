Apple Still Sells These Devices With Lightning After Discontinuing iPad 9

Apple discontinued the ninth-generation iPad with a Lightning port last week, meaning that its entire iPad lineup now uses USB-C. However, the company still sells a handful of devices and accessories with Lightning for now.



The list of products that Apple still sells with a Lightning port or connector includes some older iPhone models, the standard AirPods, the over-ear AirPods Max, the first-generation Apple Pencil, and a trio of Magic accessories for the Mac:



iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE

Second-generation and third-generation AirPods

AirPods Max

First-generation Apple Pencil

Magic Keyboard

Magic Mouse

Magic Trackpad

Apple has been gradually switching most of its products to USB-C, including the entire iPhone 15 series and the second-generation AirPods Pro last year, and AirPods Max with a USB-C port are rumored to launch later this year. Apple also discontinued the MagSafe Battery Pack and the MagSafe Duo Charger, which charge via Lightning.

Apple first introduced the Lightning port on the iPhone 5 in 2012.