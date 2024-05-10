TikTok Becomes First Social Network to Auto Label AI-Generated Content
TikTok this week announced that it has started automatically labeling AI-generated content created on third-party platforms, preventing AI images and videos from confusing and misleading viewers.
Content made using TikTok's AI creation tools has included an AI label for more than a year, but going forward, TikTok will also label AI images made through other platforms. TikTok's tool will read Content Credentials, a technology from the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA). Content Credentials are designed to attach metadata to AI content, facilitating AI labeling.
TikTok's AI labeling started rolling out today on images and videos, and it will soon be coming to audio-only content. Content created with AI will have a label that says "AI-generated" under an account's TikTok username.
Labeling may be gradual, as content needs to have Content Credentials included for it to be identified and labeled. As other platforms adopt credentials, AI identification will increase across all social networks.
In the future, TikTok will add Content Credentials to TikTok content that will remain when images and videos are downloaded, so people and other social networks can use the C2PA Verify tools to identify AI content that was made on TikTok.
Popular Stories
Apple today unveiled redesigned iPad Pro models featuring the M4 chip, Ultra Retina XDR OLED displays, a nano-texture display option, and more. The new iPad Pro offers a considerably thinner design and slightly larger 11- and 13-inch display size options. The 11-inch model is 5.3mm thick and weighs less than a pound, while the 13-inch model is just 5.1mm thick and weighs a quarter pound less ...
Apple's "Let Loose" event kicks off today at the unusual time of 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and we're expecting to see an iPad-focused event with new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, updated Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We...
Apple today held the first event of 2024, debuting new iPad Air and iPad Pro models and accompanying accessories. While the event was faster than normal and took 40 minutes, we've condensed it down even further for those who want a quick overview of everything that was announced. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We've also got a full recap of all of the coverage...
Apple at its "Let Loose" event today announced a new Magic Keyboard for the latest iPad Pro models, with a thinner, lighter design. Apple says the Magic Keyboard has been redesigned to be thinner and lighter, while maintaing the same floating design. Two colors are available that match the new iPad Pro. New features include a function row with screen brightness controls, an aluminum...
Apple today announced that iOS 17.5 will be released to the public "soon," following over a month of beta testing. While the software update is relatively minor, it does have a few new features and changes, as outlined in the list below. "The new Pride Radiance watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpapers will be available soon with watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5," said Apple, in its...
Top Rated Comments