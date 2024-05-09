Apple to Power AI Features With M2 Ultra Servers
Apple plans to power some of its upcoming iOS 18 features with data centers that use servers equipped with Apple silicon chips, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
M2 Ultra chips will be behind some of the most advanced AI tasks that are planned for this year and beyond. Apple reportedly accelerated its server building plans in response to the popularity of ChatGPT and other AI products, and future servers could use next-generation M4 chips.
While some tasks will be done on-device, more intensive tasks like generating images and summarizing articles will require cloud connectivity. A more powerful version of Siri would also need cloud-based servers. Privacy has long been a concern of Apple’s, but the team working on servers says that Apple chips will inherently protect user privacy.
Gurman previously claimed that all of the coming iOS 18 features would run on-device, but it sounds like some capabilities coming this year will in fact use cloud servers. Apple plans to use its own servers for now, but in the future, it may also rely on servers from other companies.
* A14 Bionic (iPad 10): 11 Trillion operations per second (OPS)
* A15 Bionic (iPhone SE/13/14/14 Plus, iPad mini 6): 15.8 Trillion OPS
* M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max (iPad Air, Vision Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, Mac Studio): 15.8 Trillion OPS
* A16 Bionic (iPhone 15/15 Plus): 17 Trillion OPS
* M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max (iMac, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro): 18 Trillion OPS
* [B]M2 Ultra (Mac Studio, Mac Pro): 31.6 Trillion OPS[/B]
* A17 Pro (iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max): 35 Trillion OPS
* M4 (iPad Pro 2024): 38 Trillion OPS