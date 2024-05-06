Report: Apple's First Foldables Coming in 2025 and 2026
Apple's first foldable devices will reach mass production in 2025 and 2026, according to Haitong analyst Jeff Pu.
In a note to investors seen by MacRumors, Pu said that foldable devices are increasingly visible in Apple's supply chain with accelerating progress. The company is expected to release a large-screen foldable iPad or MacBook to kick-off its foray into the product category before launching a higher volume foldable iPhone.
One Apple foldable with a 20.3-inch display will apparently start production in late 2025, which is sooner than previously expected. This time frame is said to be supported by information from Korean display makers, as well as American and Taiwanese hinge manufacturers.
Apple's first foldable iPhone will allegedly feature a 7.9-inch or 8.3-inch display. The company may launch two foldables with these two display size options, or it may opt for a single display size option only. The foldable iPhone could form a new ultra-high end smartphone line for Apple. The device is currently scheduled to reach mass production late 2026, a year after the 20.3-inch foldable.
Popular Stories
Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10, and new features have already been rumored for many apps, including Apple Music, Apple Maps, Calculator, Messages, Notes, Safari, and others. Below, we recap iOS 18 rumors on a per-app basis, based on reports from MacRumors, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and others: Apple Maps: At least two new Apple Maps features are...
Apple is holding at least five announcements for later in the year that will not arrive at the company's "Let loose" special event next week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a report detailing his expectations for Apple's upcoming event, Gurman noted that there are a total of five things that the company is holding for later in the year: AI features: While Apple may tease new...
It's been a long time since the last one, but an Apple event is finally right around the corner! While it's anticipated to be a fairly short pre-recorded affair, we're expecting to see the first updates to the iPad lineup in over a year and half, so make sure to tune in to see what Apple has in store. Other news and rumors this week included a couple of product introductions from Apple's...
Top Rated Comments
A foldable iPad? Very niche but probably useful for some.
iPhone is where it needs to come, the slabs aren’t going to drive growth, even with AI