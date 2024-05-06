Report: Apple's First Foldables Coming in 2025 and 2026

Apple's first foldable devices will reach mass production in 2025 and 2026, according to Haitong analyst Jeff Pu.



In a note to investors seen by MacRumors, Pu said that foldable devices are increasingly visible in Apple's supply chain with accelerating progress. The company is expected to release a large-screen foldable iPad or MacBook to kick-off its foray into the product category before launching a higher volume foldable iPhone.

One Apple foldable with a 20.3-inch display will apparently start production in late 2025, which is sooner than previously expected. This time frame is said to be supported by information from Korean display makers, as well as American and Taiwanese hinge manufacturers.

Apple's first foldable iPhone will allegedly feature a 7.9-inch or 8.3-inch display. The company may launch two foldables with these two display size options, or it may opt for a single display size option only. The foldable ‌iPhone‌ could form a new ultra-high end smartphone line for Apple. The device is currently scheduled to reach mass production late 2026, a year after the 20.3-inch foldable.