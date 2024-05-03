Report: Five Things Apple Won't Announce at Its Event Next Week
Apple is holding at least five announcements for later in the year that will not arrive at the company's "Let loose" special event next week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a report detailing his expectations for Apple's upcoming event, Gurman noted that there are a total of five things that the company is holding for later in the year:
- AI features: While Apple may tease new AI capabilities with the next-generation iPad Pro, Apple will not "formally unveil" the features until WWDC in June where iPadOS 18 will be previewed.
- Lower-cost entry-level iPad: Apple is apparently working on a version of the 10th-generation iPad introduced in 2022 with a lower price. The current model is $449, sitting in the lineup above the $329 ninth-generation iPad that remains in the lineup. The company is likely to phase out this older model and bring the price down of the redesigned model, but Gurman says this "isn't expected until the end of the year at the earliest."
- Seventh-generation iPad mini: A refreshed iPad mini is said to be in the works featuring improved performance thanks to a faster chip, but it is not due to be announced next week.
- New Macs: While the new iPad Pro models may contain the M4 chip, a processor that will later come to the Mac, Apple is not planning to unveil any new Mac models at the "Let loose" event.
- Fourth-generation AirPods: Apple is said to be nearing production of the fourth-generation AirPods, but these will not launch until the fall alongside the iPhone 16 lineup.
Apple's "Let loose" event is expected to focus on the unveiling of redesigned iPad Pro models with OLED displays, two new iPad Air models, a high-end Magic Keyboard accessory, and a new Apple Pencil. It will take place on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube as usual.
