Best Buy Takes $100 Off Every Model of the 13-Inch M3 MacBook Air

Best Buy today is taking $100 off across the entire 13-inch M3 MacBook Air lineup, starting at $999.00 for the 256GB model. For every version of the laptop these are all-time low prices, and they're available in all four colors of Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight.

In addition to the entry-level 256GB laptop, Best Buy also has the 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for $1,199.00 and the 16GB RAM/512GB SSD model for $1,399.00. Both of these are also $100 discounts and record low prices on the just-released M3 MacBook Air.

These MacBook Air models just launched last month, coming in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. Both of the new MacBook Air machines include the M3 chip and focus on internal upgrades. Apple did not change the design of the MacBook Air with the 2024 update, using the same design that was first introduced in 2022.

