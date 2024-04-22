Best Buy Takes $100 Off Every Model of the 13-Inch M3 MacBook Air
Best Buy today is taking $100 off across the entire 13-inch M3 MacBook Air lineup, starting at $999.00 for the 256GB model. For every version of the laptop these are all-time low prices, and they're available in all four colors of Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
In addition to the entry-level 256GB laptop, Best Buy also has the 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for $1,199.00 and the 16GB RAM/512GB SSD model for $1,399.00. Both of these are also $100 discounts and record low prices on the just-released M3 MacBook Air.
These MacBook Air models just launched last month, coming in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. Both of the new MacBook Air machines include the M3 chip and focus on internal upgrades. Apple did not change the design of the MacBook Air with the 2024 update, using the same design that was first introduced in 2022.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
Popular Stories
The lead developer of the multi-emulator app Provenance has told iMore that his team is working towards releasing the app on the App Store, but he did not provide a timeframe. Provenance is a frontend for many existing emulators, and it would allow iPhone and Apple TV users to emulate games released for a wide variety of classic game consoles, including the original PlayStation, GameCube, Wii,...
Apple has stopped production of FineWoven accessories, according to the Apple leaker and prototype collector known as "Kosutami." In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kosutami explained that Apple has stopped production of FineWoven accessories due to its poor durability. The company may move to another non-leather material for its premium accessories in the future. Kosutami has revealed...
Game emulator apps have come and gone since Apple announced App Store support for them on April 5, but now popular game emulator Delta from developer Riley Testut is available for download. Testut is known as the developer behind GBA4iOS, an open-source emulator that was available for a brief time more than a decade ago. GBA4iOS led to Delta, an emulator that has been available outside of...
The upcoming iOS 17.5 update for the iPhone includes only a few new user-facing features, but hidden code changes reveal some additional possibilities. Below, we have recapped everything new in the iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 beta so far. Web Distribution Starting with the second beta of iOS 17.5, eligible developers are able to distribute their iOS apps to iPhone users located in the EU...
Top Rated Comments