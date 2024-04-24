Best Buy Takes $100 Off M1 iPad Air, Starting at $499.99

Best Buy this week has steep $100 discounts on every M1 iPad Air model, with prices starting at $499.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet. These deals follow in the wake of Apple's announcement of an event coming in May, which is expected to include refreshed iPad Air models with M2 chips.

As is typical when new product generations are set to launch, we're now seeing prices consistently dip on the outgoing generation of iPad Air. In addition to the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet, Best Buy also has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $649.99, as well as both cellular models on sale.

$100 OFF
M1 iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $499.99

$100 OFF
M1 iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $649.99

$100 OFF
M1 iPad Air (64GB Cellular) for $649.99

$100 OFF
M1 iPad Air (256GB Cellular) for $799.99

Best Buy has every color available on sale for every configuration of the fifth generation iPad Air. Across the board, these prices are all solid second-best prices on the iPad Air. If you're a My Best Buy Plus/Total member, you can also save 25 percent on the Logitech Crayon stylus when purchasing an iPad.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

These iPad's will be around $399 once the new ipads launch. I'll Just say wait it out at this point. Useless it's an emergency, but just return the iPad and get the new one once they launch it.
These iPad's will be around $400 once the new ipads launch.
100% - I got my last-gen iPad Air for $399 when they launched this model. Plus, this has been on sale for $450 recently, so $499 isn't much of a deal at all
