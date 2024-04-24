Best Buy Takes $100 Off M1 iPad Air, Starting at $499.99

Best Buy this week has steep $100 discounts on every M1 iPad Air model, with prices starting at $499.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet. These deals follow in the wake of Apple's announcement of an event coming in May, which is expected to include refreshed iPad Air models with M2 chips.

As is typical when new product generations are set to launch, we're now seeing prices consistently dip on the outgoing generation of iPad Air. In addition to the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet, Best Buy also has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $649.99, as well as both cellular models on sale.

Best Buy has every color available on sale for every configuration of the fifth generation iPad Air. Across the board, these prices are all solid second-best prices on the iPad Air. If you're a My Best Buy Plus/Total member, you can also save 25 percent on the Logitech Crayon stylus when purchasing an iPad.

