Apple Reignites Talks With OpenAI About Generative AI for iOS 18
Apple is once again talking with OpenAI about using OpenAI technology to power artificial intelligence features in iOS 18, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Apple held talks with OpenAI earlier in the year, but nothing had come of the discussion. Apple and OpenAI are now said to be speaking about the terms of a possible agreement and how Apple might utilize OpenAI features.
Along with OpenAI, Apple is still having discussions with Google about licensing Google's Gemini AI. Apple has not come to a final decision, and Gurman suggests that the company could partner with both Google and OpenAI or pick another provider entirely.
Rumors suggest that iOS 18 will have a major focus on AI, with Apple set to introduce AI functionality across the operating system. Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed in February that Apple plans to "break new ground" in AI.
We'll get a first look at the AI features that Apple has planned in just over a month, with iOS 18 set to debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference that kicks off on June 10.
