X Rolls Out Passkeys Support to iPhone Users Worldwide

X, formerly Twitter, has extended support for passkeys as a login option for iPhone users across the globe, the company has announced.



Passkeys support was introduced by X earlier this year, but the option was limited to iOS users based in the United States. Now anyone on the social media platform can use them.

Passkeys are both easier to use and more secure than passwords because they let users sign in to apps and sites the same way they unlock their devices: With Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode. Passkeys are also resistant to online attacks like phishing, making them more secure than things like SMS one-time codes.

Apple integrated passkeys into iOS in 2022 with the launch of iOS 16, and it is also available in iPadOS 16.1 and later as well as macOS Ventura and later.

To set up passkeys in X on ‌iPhone‌, follow these steps:

Log in to the X app. Click Your account in the navigation bar. Select Settings and privacy, then click Security and account access, then Security. Under Additional password protection, click Passkey. Enter your password when prompted. Select Add a passkey and follow the prompts.

Update: Passkeys is now available as a login option for everyone globally on iOS! Try it out.https://t.co/v1LyN0l8wF — Safety (@Safety) April 8, 2024

X is just one of several companies to implement support for passkeys in recent months, with other supporting apps and websites including Google, PayPal, Best Buy, eBay, Dashlane, and Microsoft.