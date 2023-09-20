iPhone 15 Models Finally Show Battery's Cycle Count

iPhone 15 users will be able to check their battery's cycle count for the first time, according to information shared on X (formerly Twitter).



Previous methods to check an iPhone's battery cycle count were unofficial and complicated, such as copying and pasting analytics into Notes and searching for "last_value_CycleCount." According to a screenshot shared by @Tech_Reve, battery cycle information is visible on ‌iPhone 15‌ models by navigating through Settings, General, and About. A new "Battery" section is present toward the bottom of the page. In addition to the number of battery cycles, it also lists production date and the date of its first use.

Can confirm iPhone 15s now show battery cycle count in Settings > General > About pic.twitter.com/G0bOsYYCx4 — Ray Wong (@raywongy) September 20, 2023

While battery health has been visible on the ‌iPhone‌ for several years in the form of "Maximum Capacity," the ability to see its specific number of cycles is a valuable additional metric to determine its condition. A charge cycle is registered every time you deplete all of the battery's capacity. Battery cycle information can easily be accessed on MacBooks by navigating to System Information. From Apple's battery information webpage:

Apple lithium-ion batteries work in charge cycles. You complete one charge cycle when you've used (discharged) an amount that equals 100% of your battery's capacity — but not necessarily all from one charge. For instance, you might use 75% of your battery's capacity one day, then recharge it fully overnight. If you use 25% the next day, you will have discharged a total of 100%, and the two days will add up to one charge cycle. It could take several days to complete a cycle. The capacity of any type of battery will diminish after a certain amount of recharging. With lithium-ion batteries, the capacity diminishes slightly with each complete charge cycle.

Yesterday, it emerged that all of the ‌iPhone 15‌ and iPhone 15 Pro models feature a new battery health setting that prevents the devices from charging beyond 80% at all times when enabled. Apple says all of the ‌iPhone 15‌ models have the same battery life as their iPhone 14 predecessors. The devices launch this Friday.