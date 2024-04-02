Apple TV+ Gains Even More Movies for a Limited Time

Apple TV+ now offers almost 30 more popular and classic movies for a limited time.

apple tv plus banner
Last month, Apple added over 50 movies to its back catalog of content for a limited period – the biggest addition of content to its library to date. For April, the company has added many more titles, including:

  • 42
  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
  • Armageddon
  • Arrival
  • Bridesmaids
  • Bridge of Spies
  • Clueless
  • Contagion
  • Crazy Rich Asians
  • Crazy Stupid Love
  • Dunkirk
  • Forest Gump
  • Free State of Jones
  • Ghostbusters
  • Inception
  • John Wick
  • John Wick 2
  • John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
  • Sherlock Holmes
  • Taken
  • The Departed
  • The Godfather
  • The Godfather: Part II
  • The Heat
  • The Italian Job
  • The Town
  • Transformers: Dark of the Moon
  • Transformers

"Transformers: Dark of the Moon" is available in 3D on Apple Vision Pro. The movies are available for just four or eight weeks, depending on the title. Subscribers can access the movies in the "New to ‌Apple TV+‌ This Month" section in the Apple TV app.

Thanks, Dylan!

Top Rated Comments

Puiz Avatar
Puiz
11 minutes ago at 04:35 am
In America. Add it to your headline. You’re a minority.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IGI2 Avatar
IGI2
48 minutes ago at 03:57 am
It doesn't help the global branding, and it further dilutes the complexity of the Apple TV (app) on the Apple TV (device) with Apple TV+ (subscription), where you can buy or rent more movies via Apple TV (storefront).

For European users, it's even more concerning. With news like this, I never know what to expect.

In the initial news, you mentioned it was just for the US, but now, there is nothing in the news suggesting just that.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iorangutan Avatar
iorangutan
31 minutes ago at 04:15 am
Not in Australia. US only I assume too. Are they going to reduce the subscription for those of us who don’t get this back catalogue? No.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
philstubbington Avatar
philstubbington
14 minutes ago at 04:32 am
As others have said, can’t see this outside the US.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
doobydoooby Avatar
doobydoooby
49 minutes ago at 03:56 am
This is the News we are looking for.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
podycust Avatar
podycust
39 minutes ago at 04:07 am
am guessing US only?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

