Apple TV+ Gains Even More Movies for a Limited Time

Apple TV+ now offers almost 30 more popular and classic movies for a limited time.



Last month, Apple added over 50 movies to its back catalog of content for a limited period – the biggest addition of content to its library to date. For April, the company has added many more titles, including:

42

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Armageddon

Arrival

Bridesmaids

Bridge of Spies

Clueless

Contagion

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Stupid Love

Dunkirk

Forest Gump

Free State of Jones

Ghostbusters

Inception

John Wick

John Wick 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Sherlock Holmes

Taken

The Departed

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Heat

The Italian Job

The Town

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers

"Transformers: Dark of the Moon" is available in 3D on Apple Vision Pro. The movies are available for just four or eight weeks, depending on the title. Subscribers can access the movies in the "New to ‌Apple TV+‌ This Month" section in the Apple TV app.

