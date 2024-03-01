Apple TV+ Gains Over 50 Movies for a Limited Time
Apple TV+ today gained over 50 movies, adding to its back catalog of content for a limited time.
The collection includes a large number of popular and classic titles. Subscribers can access the movies in a "Great Movies on Apple TV+" section in the Apple TV app. Some titles are also available in 3D. Movies in the collection include:
- 21 Jump Street
- 300
- American Sniper
- Argo
- Bad Boys
- Black Hawk Down
- Captain Phillips
- Catch Me If You Can
- Con Air
- Draft Day
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Fight Club
- Failure to Launch
- Fast & Furious 6
- Fast Five
- Good Burger
- Gravity
- Horrible Bosses
- How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days
- I Am Legend
- Jurassic World
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Kill Bill Volume 1
- Kill Bill Volume 2
- Knocked Up
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Mean Girls
- Men In Black
- Minority Report
- Old School
- Saving Private Ryan
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Star Trek
- Star Trek: Into Darkness
- Star Trek Beyond
- The Accountant
- The Bodyguard
- The Hurt Locker
- The Prestige
- The Proposal
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- Titanic
- Training Day
- Two Weeks Notice
- Wyatt Earp
- Zodiac
- Zombieland
- Zoolander
This is not the first time that Apple has added movies from other studios to its video streaming service, but it does seem to be the biggest single addition of a collection of classic movies. The entire "Great Movies on Apple TV+" collection is available for a limited time for subscribers in the United States only.
Ridley Scott's historical action epic "Napoleon" is also now streaming on Apple TV+ following its run in theatres. Unlike the other titles added today, Napoleon is an Apple Original Film and will remain on the platform.
Popular Stories
Apple has canceled all plans to release an autonomous, electric vehicle, reports Bloomberg. Apple has been working on an Apple Car for more than a decade and invested millions of dollars into development before deciding it was not a viable project. Apple's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams today told approximately 2,000 employees working on the Apple Car that the project was canceled,...
iOS 18 will be compatible with the iPhone XR, and thereby also the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models with the same A12 Bionic chip, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS updates. The post was spotted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, and it has since been deleted. However, this was likely because the...
After more than a year since announcing the feature, Google Maps is finally rolling out glanceable directions on Android and iOS (via Android Police). The feature allows users to view turn-by-turn directions and a live ETA directly from their device's lock screen – information that was previously only visible when a phone was unlocked. Glanceable directions also work on the app's route...
iPadOS 18 will drop support for iPad models equipped with the A10X Fusion chip, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS and iPadOS updates. This means that iPadOS 18 would not be compatible with the first-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro or the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro models released in 2017. It...
In a press release last month, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, and an iMessage security upgrade. The update also adds new emoji and includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay...
The existing 15-inch MacBook Air arrived in June 2023, which is not that long ago in terms of Mac update cycles. However, Apple released the current 13-inch MacBook Air back in June 2022. It is now the oldest Mac in Apple's current crop, having not been updated in 600 days. But rumors suggest that is unlikely to be the case for much longer. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has...
Top Rated Comments