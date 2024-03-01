Apple TV+ Gains Over 50 Movies for a Limited Time

Apple TV+ today gained over 50 movies, adding to its back catalog of content for a limited time.



The collection includes a large number of popular and classic titles. Subscribers can access the movies in a "Great Movies on Apple TV+" section in the Apple TV app. Some titles are also available in 3D. Movies in the collection include:

21 Jump Street

300

American Sniper

Argo

Bad Boys

Black Hawk Down

Captain Phillips

Catch Me If You Can

Con Air

Draft Day

Edge of Tomorrow

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Fight Club

Failure to Launch

Fast & Furious 6

Fast Five

Good Burger

Gravity

Horrible Bosses

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

I Am Legend

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kill Bill Volume 1

Kill Bill Volume 2

Knocked Up

Mad Max: Fury Road

Mean Girls

Men In Black

Minority Report

Old School

Saving Private Ryan

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Star Trek

Star Trek: Into Darkness

Star Trek Beyond

The Accountant

The Bodyguard

The Hurt Locker

The Prestige

The Proposal

The Wolf of Wall Street

Titanic

Training Day

Two Weeks Notice

Wyatt Earp

Zodiac

Zombieland

Zoolander

This is not the first time that Apple has added movies from other studios to its video streaming service, but it does seem to be the biggest single addition of a collection of classic movies. The entire "Great Movies on Apple TV+" collection is available for a limited time for subscribers in the United States only.

Ridley Scott's historical action epic "Napoleon" is also now streaming on ‌Apple TV+‌ following its run in theatres. Unlike the other titles added today, Napoleon is an Apple Original Film and will remain on the platform.