Report: Apple Podcasts Favors Shows With Subscriptions
Apple favors podcasts in its "Browse" tab that participate in its subscriptions program, according to Semafor.
To be featured at the top of Apple Podcasts' Browse tab, creators simply have to submit a form to Apple, but the report noted that, last week, five of the first seven shows in the "Browse" carousel in the Apple Podcasts app were participants in Apple Podcasts Subscriptions.
Apple launched podcast subscriptions in 2021, allowing creators to offer premium content to their audience, such as bonus episodes and exclusive segments, in exchange for a small subscription fee. Apple, in return, takes up to a 30 percent cut of the revenue generated from these subscriptions.
One executive at an independent podcast told Semafor that Apple explicitly said to them that podcast subscription enrolment would help their chances of being promoted in the carousel, while another remarked that Apple Podcasts Subscriptions was worth participating in simply for in-app placement advantages. An individual at Apple added that the Apple Podcasts app is now designed to offer more features to shows that participate in the subscription program, with several key slots reserved for this purpose.
