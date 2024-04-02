Report: Apple Podcasts Favors Shows With Subscriptions

Apple favors podcasts in its "Browse" tab that participate in its subscriptions program, according to Semafor.

Podcasts Feature
To be featured at the top of Apple Podcasts' Browse tab, creators simply have to submit a form to Apple, but the report noted that, last week, five of the first seven shows in the "Browse" carousel in the ‌Apple Podcasts‌ app were participants in ‌Apple Podcasts‌ Subscriptions.

Apple launched podcast subscriptions in 2021, allowing creators to offer premium content to their audience, such as bonus episodes and exclusive segments, in exchange for a small subscription fee. Apple, in return, takes up to a 30 percent cut of the revenue generated from these subscriptions.

One executive at an independent podcast told Semafor that Apple explicitly said to them that podcast subscription enrolment would help their chances of being promoted in the carousel, while another remarked that ‌Apple Podcasts‌ Subscriptions was worth participating in simply for in-app placement advantages. An individual at Apple added that the ‌Apple Podcasts‌ app is now designed to offer more features to shows that participate in the subscription program, with several key slots reserved for this purpose.

DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
17 minutes ago at 04:29 am
Man, Apple seems to do shadier and shadier things every day. I still love their products but they do raise my brows seemingly every other day.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
31 minutes ago at 04:15 am
EU like: excuse me!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
19 minutes ago at 04:26 am

So what’s the problem?
When you go to a store, the Clearance section is all the way in the back.
Some small stores will put some clearance items in the front to bring people in, but the big stores don’t need to do that.
Once again, what’s the problem?
The problem is everything having to be about money. Podcasts didn’t used to be about that (and luckily mostly still aren’t outside Apple and Spotify). Also luckily Apple still allows third-party podcast apps without asking a cut of whatever the podcasts they provide access to may happen to make.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vakarpochui Avatar
vakarpochui
8 minutes ago at 04:37 am

But those days are mostly gone. Podcasts started out as randoms in their basement recording on their laptop mics, now many of them are professional operations that people rely on to feed their families. There are still some of the former around, but we're kidding ourselves if we don't look at podcasts as a business.
Why should i care about that?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
