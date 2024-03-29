Google Reveals When to Expect RCS Support on iPhone for Improved Texting With Android Users

In November, Apple announced that the iPhone would support the cross-platform messaging standard RCS (Rich Communication Services) in the Messages app starting "later" in 2024, and Google has now revealed a more narrow timeframe.

In a since-deleted section of the revamped Google Messages web page, spotted by 9to5Google, Google said that Apple would be adopting RCS on the iPhone in the "fall of 2024." This timeframe suggests that RCS support will be added to the iPhone with iOS 18, which should be available in beta in June and released in September. At the latest, support should be added in iOS 18.1, which is likely to be released in October.

Google RCS iOS Late 2024
RCS support should result in the following improvements in the Messages app for conversations between iPhones and Android smartphones:

  • Higher-resolution photos and videos
  • Audio messages
  • Typing indicators
  • Read receipts
  • Wi-Fi messaging
  • Improved group chats, including the ability for iPhone users to leave a conversation that includes Android users

These modern features are already available for iMessage, and in many third-party messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Telegram. RCS support on the iPhone will extend the features to green bubbles in the Messages app.

Tags: Android, Messages, RCS Guide

Top Rated Comments

Scotty2Hotty Avatar
Scotty2Hotty
37 minutes ago at 07:17 am
A welcome change. We've all gotta move away from SMS.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brofkand Avatar
brofkand
39 minutes ago at 07:16 am
Years late but better late than never.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
atomicparker Avatar
atomicparker
24 minutes ago at 07:31 am
I wonder how many times Google will rebrand its text messaging app between now and then.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Iconoclysm Avatar
Iconoclysm
26 minutes ago at 07:29 am

Years late but better late than never.
Oh this is quite timely. Google themselves were years late, the carriers were decades late. Apple should not be simply adopting everything Google does, we'd have gone through 4 iterations already in the past decade if they did.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
toobravetosave Avatar
toobravetosave
26 minutes ago at 07:29 am

I still want to punish Android users.
we are the ones punished lol
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rogifan Avatar
Rogifan
19 minutes ago at 07:36 am
It’s sad that sites like The Verge and WSJ turned this into a green bubble social status thing for clicks instead of explaining what the actual issue is. This notion that teens have social anxiety because they show up as a green bubble on their friends phone is ridiculous. But annoyance because their group chat experience isn’t as good? That’s legit. I’m glad Apple is going to make that experience better.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
