Best Apple Deals of the Week: Apple Vision Pro Gets First Discount Alongside All-Time Lows on New M3 MacBook Air

by

The first ever discount on Apple Vision Pro headlines this week's best Apple deals, and it's still available at Woot. You'll also find great discounts on the new M3 MacBook Air models, second generation Apple Watch SE, and an all-time low price on the AirTag 4-Pack.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple Vision Pro

apple vision pro orange

  • What's the deal? Get $200 off Apple Vision Pro
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
Apple Vision Pro for $3,299.00

The most notable deal of the week came from Woot, which still has the first discount that we've ever seen on Apple Vision Pro. Woot offers small and medium sizes for the solo knit band and dual loop band, as well as the 21W light seal. The headset is in new condition and comes with a one year Apple Manufacturer Limited Warranty.

MacBook Pro

m3 macbook pro orange

  • What's the deal? Get $300 off 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$300 OFF
14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (8GB RAM, 1TB) for $1,499.00

Amazon has a new record low discount on Apple's 14-inch 1TB M3 MacBook Pro, available for $1,499.00, down from $1,799.00. This is a massive $300 markdown on the computer, and the best price that we've ever tracked on this 8GB RAM/1TB model.

MacBook Air

m3 macbook air orange

  • What's the deal? Get up to $125 off 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

$95 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,204.00

$110 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 512GB) for $1,389.00

$125 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB RAM, 512GB) for $1,574.00

We saw Apple's 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air hit multiple new all-time low prices this week, and they're all still available on Amazon. Prices start as low as $999.00 for the 256GB 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, and for 15-inch models this sale has expanded since we originally posted, now including two 512GB models.

Apple Watch SE

apple watch se orange

  • What's the deal? Get $60 off Apple Watch SE
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$60 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $189.00

$60 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $219.00

Next, the Apple Watch SE hit second-best prices at Amazon this week, available for $60 off both the 40mm and 44mm GPS models. Compared to previous sales, these are just $10 higher than all-time low prices, so they're still great deals for anyone shopping for a cheaper Apple Watch this Spring.

AirTag

airtag orange 2

  • What's the deal? Get $24 off the AirTag 4-Pack
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$24 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $74.99

Finally, Amazon has a record low price on the AirTag 4-Pack this week, available for $74.99, down from $99.00. This is one of the only times we've tracked the AirTag 4-Pack at this low price in 2024, so we definitely recommend purchasing if you've been waiting for a great deal.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

