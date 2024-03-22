Amazon Takes $95 Off Apple's New 15-Inch M3 MacBook Air, Available for $1,204

Amazon has further discounted Apple's brand new 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, now reaching $95 off the original price. Only one model is on sale: the 256GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Air in Starlight is available for $1,204.00, down from $1,299.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is the best price we've seen to date on the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, and it beats the previous record low price seen on Amazon by about $30. Amazon provides an estimated delivery date of Monday, March 25 for the fastest option and Wednesday, March 27 for free delivery.

This version of the 15-inch MacBook Air just launched earlier in the month, alongside updated models of the 13-inch size as well. Both of the new MacBook Air machines include the M3 chip and focus on internal upgrades. Apple did not change the design of the MacBook Air with the 2024 update, using the same design that was first introduced in 2022.

