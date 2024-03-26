Get the 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE for Just $189 on Amazon
Apple's 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE has dropped to $189.00 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is just $10 higher compared to its all-time low price on the wearable. This deal is available in the Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loop and Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Loop, and only Amazon has the discount.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale right now, available for $219.00 on Amazon, down from $279.00. This is another near all-time low price that's just $10 away from the lowest price on the Apple Watch SE, and it's available in Silver and Starlight Aluminum options.
This model of the Apple Watch SE launched in September 2022 and remains Apple's most affordable Apple Watch. The Apple Watch SE lacks some of the upgraded features you'll find in some Series 9 or Ultra 2 models, like temperature sensing and ECG functionality, but it will otherwise provide you with all key Apple Watch features, and at the cheapest price possible.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
